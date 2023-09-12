Infinera Announces Suite of ICE-X Coherent Pluggables and Compound Semiconductor Components to Comply with Buy America Requirements

SAN JOSE, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today its plan to make available to its customers ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggables and compound semiconductor components that will be manufactured in the U.S. and compliant with the Build America, Buy America requirements recently released by the Commerce Department for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Diversity (BEAD) program. Leveraging its domestic optical compound semiconductor fabrication facility in California and advanced testing and packaging facility in Pennsylvania, Infinera’s coherent optical solutions enable network operators to efficiently scale their networks, driving down cost per bit and power per bit while helping them meet Build America, Buy America requirements. Infinera’s U.S.-based semiconductor production also provides improved supply chain security and resiliency.



Optical semiconductor technology provides high-speed connectivity solutions, is a cornerstone of telecom infrastructures that power the internet, and is critical for consumer and business services and applications. These services and applications include wide-area networking, enhanced broadband, 5G, artificial intelligence infrastructure, national defense, inter- and intra-data center connectivity, and new emerging services.

Infinera’s suite of vertically integrated ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggables, based on the optical compound semiconductor indium phosphide, provide network operators the performance, scale, and efficiency critical to drive down network operating costs and to enhance service agility. These solutions are a critical part of network infrastructure and are optimized for metro, middle-mile, and access and aggregation networks that enable operators to expand their broadband infrastructures while helping them address Build America, Buy America requirements for the BEAD program.

“Infinera is a global leader in the development and production of advanced optical semiconductors, operating one of the most advanced U.S.-based compound optical semiconductor fabrication facilities for monolithically integrated photonic integrated circuits. We remain committed to investing in and keeping optical semiconductor fabrication in the U.S.,” said David Heard, Infinera CEO. “By leveraging our vertically integrated U.S.-based development, fabrication, and manufacturing capabilities, we can do our part to enhance national security and improve supply chain resiliency for important semiconductor technologies.”

