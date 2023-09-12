Constellium’s operations in Muscle Shoals and Bowling Green certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI)

PARIS, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that it has received the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard certificate for its facilities in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Bowling Green, Kentucky. This certification, verified by an independent third-party audit, means that the plants operate according to a strict set of governance, environmental, and social standards, including greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity and labor rights.



“Receiving the ASI certification is an extraordinary achievement for our Muscle Shoals and Bowling Green facilities, and demonstrates our commitment to manufacture our products in a responsible and sustainable way,” said Fred Pearson, Director of Environment and Sustainability at Constellium Muscle Shoals. “Our recycling capacity, coupled with this certification, is a step further to respond to the demands of our customers and society.”

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said, “We congratulate Constellium for achieving ASI Performance Standard Certification at its Muscle Shoals and Bowling Green facilities. The company’s capacity to recycle the equivalent of 20 billion cans per year through its Element 13 facility underscores its key role in the circular economy of the region and beyond. Its ASI Performance Standard certification demonstrates that the company is committed to the responsible production of aluminium, and broader ESG outcomes.”

The Constellium Muscle Shoals plant is a major aluminium cansheet supplier for the packaging market with over 450,000 metric tons of finished aluminium coils per year. The facility also produces aluminium automotive coils, which are processed at the Bowling Green plant. Muscle Shoals’ world-class recycling center is able to recycle the equivalent of 20 billion aluminium cans per year. Constellium’s Bowling Green plant produces flat rolled aluminium Auto Body Sheet products for the automotive market, with a capacity to produce 100,000 metric tons annually.

Constellium is dedicated to promoting the overall sustainability of the aluminium supply chain. Its facilities in Neuf-Brisach, Singen, Gottmadingen, and Dahenfeld are certified against the Performance and Chain of Custody Standards, and the company continues to pursue its ASI certification process.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

www.constellium.com

About ASI

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organization. It works towards responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium following an entire value chain approach. To this end, ASI launched its Certification program for the Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017, and after a three-year revision process, published new versions of the Standards in May 2022.

ASI’s 300+ members include leading civil society organizations; companies with activities in bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, semi-fabrication, product and component manufacturing, as well as consumer and commercial goods, including the automotive, construction and packaging industries, industry associations and other supporters.

Jason Hershiser - Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600

investor-relations@constellium.com

Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications

Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860

delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com