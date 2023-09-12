Hampton Roads Convention Center Partners with Savor to bring world-class dining experience to events in Hampton

Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton, VA - Hampton Roads Convention Center (HRCC), a top-tier destination for meetings, conferences, trade shows, athletic events, and social gatherings managed by ASM Global, is excited to announce the appointment of SAVOR as its exclusive food and beverage partner, securing Hampton’s status as a premier events destination.

SAVOR is an industry leader in food service, with a sterling reputation and innovative approach to menu development. With a presence in over 350 venues worldwide, SAVOR creates a one-of-a-kind experience in each new location. Their goal is simple: bring people together around a great meal. Finding a unique vision for Hampton was key in the selection process, and both HRCC and SAVOR are proud to build something that truly speaks to this mission.

"Right from the start, SAVOR has seamlessly understood our need to provide high-quality services to our clients and attendees,” said Eric Nealy, HRCC general manager. “From diverse local concessionaires to the aroma of freshly baked pastries, operating under the SAVOR flag means exceeding expectations, and as general manager, I’m so appreciative of our team effort and what we will achieve moving forward."

Lisa Marie Henry, director of food and beverage, applauds the shared commitment to innovation. “Our way forward is all about enhancing the client experience with fresh, innovative ways of presenting our product,” said Henry. “We’ve all had to rethink food and event services, so why not take the opportunity to continue to evolve into something even more special than before? There’s no reason why an efficiently run conference can’t have an elevated level of food & beverage quality, and we’re gratified to know we share that goal with SAVOR."

Not keen to stop at the culinary offerings alone, the partnership also reinvigorates the HRCC’s presence at the center of a tight-knit community. The space around HRCC’s table includes new opportunities for local businesses and purveyors to showcase their offerings through menu features and even Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned Business (SWaM) certification education. Together they will offer an authentic Mid-Atlantic dining experience shown through Hampton’s vibrant lens.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say it all comes down to staying true to ourselves, and SAVOR gets that,” said Jay Altman, executive chef. “Our goal is to ensure that our guests are continually wowed by the time they spend with us, so we’re always looking to keep an eye on what’s new in the food world while honoring our commitment to quality and our Hampton roots. That's our flavor."

About Hampton Roads Convention Center:

Vision and versatility meet in 344,000 square feet of exhibit, meeting, and social space. Designed for maximum flexibility and technological convenience, the Hampton Roads Convention Center offers multi-level support for events of all kinds. Engage and entertain attendees in 35 event spaces ranging from a grand ballroom to modern conference rooms. On-site catering and audio-visual support, ample nearby guest room accommodations, and diverse local culture, dining, and fun offer a perfect “home-away-from-home” for any group.

About SAVOR:

SAVOR is the culinary division of ASM Global, the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences, which spans five continents and more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. The team at SAVOR provides top-notch experiences at every event, from the food preparation to the beverage offerings, whether for intimate VIP experiences or banquets with over 20,000 guests. Besides authentic chef-driven food, the core elements of SAVOR's food vision include partnerships with local growers, producers and community members; a commitment to using antibiotic-free meats and poultry; and dedication to minimizing impact on the environment through robust sustainability, recycling and composting programs. For more information, please visit savorasmglobal.com .

About ASM Global:

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management, delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. For more information, visit asmglobal.com .







Partially bordered by the Hampton Roads harbor and Chesapeake Bay, Hampton, with the 344,000 sq. ft. Hampton Roads Convention Center and the award-winning Hampton Coliseum, is located in the center of Coastal Virginia and the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Hampton is the site of America's first continuous English-speaking settlement, the site of the first arrival of Africans in English North America, and is home to such visitor attractions as the Virginia Air & Space Science Center, Fort Monroe National Monument, Hampton History Museum, harbor tours and cruises, Hampton University Museum, The American Theatre, among others.

