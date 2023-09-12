Breakthrough: GeneType for Pancreatic Cancer, Melanoma, and Atrial Fibrillation Cleared for Australian Release

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE) Expands Reach of Revolutionary geneType Multi-Risk Test in Australia: A major advancement towards preventative Healthcare

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (GTG), a pioneering global leader in genomics-based tests focused on health, wellness, and the battle against serious diseases, proudly announces a groundbreaking development. The expanded geneType Multi-Risk Test is now readily accessible for order in Australia, marking a significant milestone in the journey to redefine preventative healthcare.

Early 2023, GTG unveiled the tests in the United States, introducing three additional diseases to the already remarkable geneType Multi-Risk Test platform. Today, with immense pride, we share the news that these innovations, including assessments for Pancreatic Cancer, Melanoma, and Atrial Fibrillation, have been authorized for sale in Australia by National Association of Testing Authority (NATA). This expanded genetic test now offers a comprehensive evaluation of risk for a total of nine individual serious diseases, all extracted from a single, simple saliva sample.

The risk assessment panel revolves around Oncology, Cardiovascular, and Metabolic diseases, covering:

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Colorectal Cancer

Diabetes

Coronary Artery Disease

Atrial Fibrillation



The approval granted by NATA follows the release in March by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) to offer the enhanced panel in the United States.

The expanded Multi-test panel caters to individuals of diverse ethnic backgrounds, focusing on those over the age of 30. Each of these newly incorporated diseases holds a significant threat to public health, with dire statistics calling for immediate attention.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 2023 is expected to witness approximately 10,639 new cases of melanoma, Australia's third most diagnosed cancer. Pancreatic cancer estimates are even grimmer, projecting 2,355 new diagnoses in 2023, with a staggering 87% mortality rate. Early identification of high-risk individuals for both melanoma and pancreatic cancer offers a vital window for early intervention, potentially saving countless lives.

In the case of atrial fibrillation (AFib), research indicates its impact on approximately 2% of the Australian population, equating to over 500,000 individuals. Detecting AFib early can pave the way for interventions that improve patient outcomes, extend life expectancy, and save lives.

Simon Morriss, CEO of GTG, states, "Securing approval for the expanded version of the Multi-test in Australia underscores GTG's unwavering dedication to lead the world in delivering personalized risk assessments, thereby enabling population wide preventative healthcare for a range of serious diseases."

Authorised for release by the board of directors of Genetic Technologies Limited.

