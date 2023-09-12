ETHNIC WORLD TAKES ITS 30 YEARS OF EXPERTISE IN INDIAN ETHNIC AND FASHION TO THE UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethnic World, a renowned brand from Naubahar Enterprises in the Indian Ethnic and Fashion industry with over three decades of experience, proudly announces the launch of "Ethnic World UK," its new online store aimed at catering to the fashion-savvy consumers of the United Kingdom. The company's commitment to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service has earned it a trusted reputation in the fashion industry.

The UK fashion market, although rich and diverse, has limited availability when it comes to custom-made Indian and Pakistani wear at affordable prices. Ethnic World aims to bridge this gap by offering a wide selection of meticulously crafted ethnic attire, all while maintaining competitive pricing without compromising on quality.

Key highlights of Ethnic World's online store include:

• Customization: Customers can explore a variety of styles, fabrics, and designs to create their unique outfits, allowing them to express their individuality.

• Quality Craftsmanship: Naubahar Enterprises has built its reputation on delivering premium-quality products, and this commitment extends to Ethnic World, ensuring that customers receive products crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

• Affordable Pricing: Ethnic World's pricing strategy is designed to be competitive in the UK market, making it accessible for a broader audience without compromising on quality.

• User-Friendly Online Platform: The online store boasts an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface, making the shopping experience seamless and enjoyable for customers.

• Secure Payment Options: Ethnic World ensures that all transactions are safe and secure, offering multiple payment options for customer convenience.

• Prompt Delivery: Orders will be processed efficiently, with prompt delivery to customers across the United Kingdom.

Ethnic World represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and a deep understanding of their customers' preferences. They are excited to bring their rich legacy of Indian Ethnic and Fashion to the United Kingdom, and they are confident that their offerings will resonate with the discerning fashion connoisseurs of this beautiful country.

“We got tremendous love from UK audience through social media therefore decided to venture through our website.” Said Noub Sha, the CEO of Ethnic World. We are launching with two of our bestseller collections of Sherwani and Jodhpuri Suit for men in UK.

Ethnic World's online store is now live and accessible to customers in the United Kingdom. To explore the exquisite range of custom-made Indian and Pakistani wear, please visit https://ethnicworld.co.uk/

About Naubahar Enterprises:

With over 30 years of experience in the Indian Ethnic and Fashion industry, Naubahar Enterprises is a trusted name known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. The launch of Ethnic World marks the company's expansion into the United Kingdom, where it aims to offer a wide range of custom-made Indian and Pakistani wear at competitive prices.