Corridor Study and Visioning Survey for U.S. 63 from Ottumwa to the Missouri border starting Sept. 19

Posted on: September 12, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Sept.12, 2023 – Your help is needed as the Iowa Department of Transportation looks at future transportation needs on U.S. 63 from Ottumwa to the Missouri border in Wapello and Davis counties.

Studying this corridor and getting your feedback on the vision of U.S. 63 will help establish a common foundation for a variety of transportation plans in the future.





Corridor Study Video and Visioning Survey:

When: Anytime between Tuesday, Sept. 19 (around Noon) – Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Corridor Study Video: Go to https://bit.ly/iowadot5527

Visioning Survey: https://bit.ly/survey5527



Description: The Corridor Study materials will give you information about the study and the Visioning Survey will allow you to give us feedback through survey questions. Survey responses are due by Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

For general information regarding the Corridor Study, contact Trevor Wolf, Location Engineer, Iowa DOT Location and Environment Bureau, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-7816 or email [email protected]

Please contact the person listed above if you need the information in another language. We will provide these at no cost to you.

Favor de notificar la persona listado arriba si necesita la información en otro idioma. Se lo proporcionaremos sin costo a usted.

Find information on any DOT project at www.iowadot.gov/pim. There are several ways to keep informed about projects in your area.



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at [email protected].