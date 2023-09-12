Draganfly Awarded State Corrections Contract for Vital Intelligence Technology

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract to provide its Vital Intelligence technology to a state corrections agency to its facilities enhance security and efficiency for the benefit of the community, the staff, and the inmates.



The partnering state agency, responsible for corrections across the region, oversees 21 correctional facilities that house approximately 16,000 individuals. With a dedicated workforce of around 4,500 employees, the agency has maintained the lowest recidivism rate in the nation since 2021.

Draganfly's Vital Intelligence Technology extracts data from camera feeds to measure parameters such as heart and respiratory rates, oxygen saturation, and body temperature. The data is transferred to an easy-to-read dashboard and can be further integrated into internal systems to improve intake efficiency.

The Vital Intelligence provides a solution that enhances security but also ensures that accurate and essential information is readily available, aiding in more efficient inmate intake and management.

“The corrections market represents an important and significant market for Draganfly’s Drone, AI and Counter Drone solutions and we are honored to have been awarded a state-wide contract for this Tier One Government Customer, said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

