AI in Video Surveillance Companies - Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China) and Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are the Key Players

Chicago, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI in Video Surveillance Market by Hardware (AI Cameras, Monitors, Storage Devices, Servers), Software (AI Video Management Software, AI-Driven Video Analytics), Service (VSaaS), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2028. In 2023, an increasing number of manufacturers are anticipated to include AI-based analytics as a standard feature in cameras and video management systems (VMS). As security cameras are now prevalent in nearly every environment, the task of manually monitoring them all has become exceedingly challenging for human operators. By incorporating AI-based analytics, security professionals gain valuable tools to effectively process and manage the vast amount of images and data they encounter.

Scope of the Report AI in Video Surveillance Market

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 5.6 billion in 2023 Projected Market Size USD 16.3 billion by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 23.7% Market size available for years 2019-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered By Offering, Deployment Mode, Use Cases, and By Application Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Dowload PDF Brochure :

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84216922

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Hikvision is a renowned global leader in video surveillance solutions, offering cutting-edge technology and innovative products for various industries. With a strong focus on artificial intelligence (AI), Hikvision has revolutionized the field of video surveillance by incorporating advanced algorithms and deep learning capabilities into their systems. The company's business overview showcases a comprehensive range of AI-powered products tailored for video surveillance applications. Hikvision's offerings include high-definition IP cameras, thermal cameras, panoramic cameras, and PTZ cameras, all equipped with AI-driven features. Hikvision also provides intelligent video management software and powerful NVR (Network Video Recorder) systems that integrate seamlessly with their AI cameras. These software solutions enable efficient video analysis, real-time event detection, and intelligent data management. Moreover, Hikvision's AI offerings extend beyond hardware and software. They provide deep learning technologies and open AI platforms, allowing developers to create customized AI applications and solutions for specific customer needs. The company's commitment to research and development ensures constant innovation and the continuous improvement of their AI algorithms, enabling customers to stay at the forefront of video surveillance technology.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING :

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=84216922

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Dahua Technology is a leading provider of video surveillance solutions, known for its extensive range of products and innovative AI capabilities. With a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), Dahua has established itself as a prominent player in the field of video surveillance, delivering advanced technologies and comprehensive solutions for various industries. Dahua's business overview highlights a diverse portfolio of AI-powered products designed specifically for video surveillance applications. The company offers a wide selection of AI cameras, including IP cameras, thermal cameras, PTZ cameras, and multi-sensor cameras, all equipped with advanced image processing algorithms and deep learning capabilities. These cameras deliver exceptional image quality, precise detection, and intelligent analytics, enabling users to extract meaningful insights from video footage. In addition to cameras, Dahua provides a range of AI-enabled software and systems to complement their hardware offerings. Their video management software (VMS) solutions and network video recorders (NVRs) integrate seamlessly with the AI cameras, facilitating efficient video analysis, event detection, and intelligent data management. Furthermore, Dahua's AI algorithms encompass a wide range of functionalities, including facial recognition, people counting, perimeter protection, object tracking, and behavior analysis, among others.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "AI in Video Surveillance Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

169 – Tables

49 – Figures

272 – Pages

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=84216922 Top of Form

Bottom of Form

AI in video surveillance market dynamics

Driver: Advancements in deep learning and computer vision Restraint: Privacy concerns and ethical considerations Opportunity: Growth in smart city initiatives Challenge: System reliability and false positives

Ai In Video Surveillance Market Ecosystem

The AI in video surveillance market is dominated by established and financially sound manufacturers with extensive experience in the industry. These companies have diversified product portfolios, cutting-edge technologies, and strong global sales and marketing networks. Leading players in the market include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark), YITU Tech (China), SenseTime (China), Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. (US) and others.

Related Reports:

The video surveillance Market is dominated by players such as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems, LLC (Germany), Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co.,Ltd. (China), and others.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com