Fluence Secures Energy Storage Safety Certification under New York City’s Strict Fire Safety Rules

Fluence has received a TM-2 Certificate of Approval in New York City for its 6th generation energy storage product, becoming one of the few storage system providers to meet strict safety requirements set by the Fire Department of New York

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage, today announced that the company has received a TM-2 Certificate of Approval (COA) in New York City for its 6th generation energy storage products. With the COA, Fluence is one of the few energy storage providers to fulfill strict safety requirements set by the Fire Department of New York (FDNY). As a key requirement to receive the approval, Fluence had to prove the systems are designed to effectively mitigate and limit thermal runaway events through fire and gas detection, explosion mitigation, battery management systems, and more.



“As one of the few providers approved to deliver energy storage systems in New York City, we are excited to partner with customers and safely provide storage projects that will help speed the state’s energy transition,” said Fluence President, Americas, John Zahurancik. “Fluence has been at the forefront of incorporating safety features into every level of our energy storage products. These features help prevent and limit the impact of safety incidents.”

New York maintains some of the world’s strictest rules on fire safety for energy storage systems. The FDNY upholds its own set of requirements for outdoor stationary energy storage systems in addition to industry certification and testing standards, such as UL9540, UL9540A, and NFPA 68.

In 2022, Fluence successfully completed a large-scale fire test for its Gridstack energy storage product that surpassed the industry’s UL9540A safety testing requirements. Fluence’s large-scale fire test extended beyond the performance standards of UL9540A by initiating an extreme fire event in a Fluence Cube and demonstrating that a thermal runaway event would not propagate to neighboring Cubes. The results show that, in a real-world application, an extreme fire event could be contained to a single Cube, limiting the hazard and enabling the energy storage system to be rapidly restored to operation while the damaged Cube was replaced.

“We complete large-scale fire tests that go beyond the industry’s standards to demonstrate the safety of our energy storage products under the most extreme fire events. Our team also offers extensive operator and first responder safety training as part of our commitment to leading the industry in safety and serving as a trusted partner for our customers and local stakeholders,” said Zahurancik. “A major benefit for our customers is avoiding costly delays in permitting linked to unanswered safety questions.”

Fluence’s team has honed the company’s safety approach through more than 15 years of experience designing and deploying energy storage systems for customers globally, including the world’s first utility-scale storage system deployed in 2008. Within the Americas, the company has more than 3.7 GW of storage deployed or contracted. This fleet of storage projects has delivered over one million operating hours and discharged more than 1,200 GWh of energy with a strong safety record. Globally, Fluence has more than 7 GW of storage deployed or contracted across more than 33 markets.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 47 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

