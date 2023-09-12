Submit Release
Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) on August 2, 2023, gave 30 days’ notice to warrant holders that it was exercising the Warrant Acceleration Provision for warrants issued on March 6, 2023, pursuant to its $0.12 Flow-Through Unit and $0.10 Non-Flow-Through Unit Private Placement Financings. The Warrant Expiry Date was accelerated from March 6, 2026 to September 3, 2023.

7,039,520 of the 7,320,000 warrants with the exercising price at $0.15 issued were exercised for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,055,928.

The proceeds of the warrant exercises will be used to advance the Company’s various exploration projects, and for working capital purposes.

Message from the President

“I appreciate the confidence and continued support of Trailbreaker’s shareholders, Thank you.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

