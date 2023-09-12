Pilot Trading Launches Innovative AI Signals Only Mode for Traders

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantGate Systems Inc (OTCQB: QGSI), the pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) fintech solution company, is pleased to introduce a groundbreaking feature in the Pilot Trading Platform and App - AI Signals Only Mode. This revolutionary addition offers real-time data from over 60,000 assets by processing a staggering 5 billion calculations per second. It further enhances the innovative app designed to revolutionize traders' experiences. The feature will be accessible on desktop and mobile devices, including iOS and Android, starting September 12, 2023.



Powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, the Pilot Trading app offers traders a timely window (0 to 10 minutes) into the probable developing structure of a security in multiple markets, providing unmatched insights and opportunities for making informed trading decisions. Unlike traditional and often complex technical analysis methods, this app simplifies trading, making it accessible to both experienced traders and those looking to step into the world of day trading.

Key Features of the Pilot AI Signals App:

- AI-Driven Real-Time Signals: Gain access to real-time market signals backed by AI algorithms, utilising over 5 billion calculations per second to provide precise insights into market movements.

- Simplified Trading: Don't rely solely on technical trading analysis that looks at historical market data. With Signals, traders can confidently make data-driven decisions based on a glimpse into the near future.

- Brokerage Compatibility: The Pilot Trading app in Signals Only Mode, stands independently, allowing you to continue using your preferred brokerage, ensuring a hassle-free and flexible trading experience.

- Cross-Platform Accessibility: Whether at your desktop or on the move, the Pilot Trading app is accessible across multiple platforms, including iOS and Android.

Pilot Trading CEO Allan Bezanson shared his interest in the launch: " Our mission is to make trading accessible to everyone. The addition of AI Signals Only Mode to the Pilot Trading app marks a significant milestone, offering traders a unique opportunity to harness the power of AI in trading. It's a substantial step forward in our ongoing efforts to empower traders with the tools they need to succeed."

The introduction of AI Signals Only Mode promises to enhance existing trading strategies and empower traders to navigate financial markets with newfound confidence. Currently available for $19.99 USD per month for the first 25,000 downloads, its user-friendly interface and powerful AI-driven insights make it a valuable resource for traders, whether experienced or just starting out.

To learn more about Pilot Trading, visit Pilot Trading.

A webinar featuring Allan Bezanson, CEO of Quantgate, will be held on Thursday, September 14, at 12 noon ET. During the event, Allan will delve into the inspiration behind this innovative functionality, provide a live demo of the app, and showcase its ease of use. Register for the event on Eventbrite. <link>

About QuantGate Systems Inc.:

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly traded fintech company revolutionizing financial technology through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms. With its range of products, including Pilot Trading, QuantGate empowers traders globally with a comprehensive suite of real-time insights with cutting-edge SaaS solutions, enabling them to navigate the market with unparalleled confidence.

For additional information, visit QuantGate Systems and Pilot Trading or follow them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Discord and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact: QuantGate Systems Inc. Allan Bezanson CEO, QuantGate Systems Inc. E: allan.b@QuantGatesystems.com For media inquiries, please contact: Bennett Milner Williams Consulting Ltd. Victoria Bennett, Principal E: victoria@bmwconsults.com T: +1 403 879 9272