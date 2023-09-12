Vietjet, Boeing finalise aircraft delivery plan

VIETNAM, September 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet and Boeing have reached high-level agreements between the two parties during the visit of US President Joe Biden to Việt Nam.

The contract to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft by Vietjet was interrupted due to the 737 Max’s issues, followed by the consequential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Boeing's global supply chain.

Many orders and aircraft delivery plans worldwide have been cancelled or indefinitely postponed. Vietjet’s operations, therefore, have been affected. While many airlines declined to fulfil their contracts, Vietjet and Boeing persisted in finding common ground to meet and establish a mutual long-term strategy to continue the contract.

In particular, Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo and Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson have agreed and are satisfied with the commercial agreements.

Vietjet and Boeing have included additional terms in the contract of 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, with a total value of US$25 billion and their delivery is scheduled during the next five years. The first batch of 12 aircraft will be delivered to Vietjet in 2024.

Boeing and Vietjet would team up to make Việt Nam a centre for aviation services, including training, education, and maintenance, for both Việt Nam and the international market, Vietjet said in a statement.

The two parties would also cooperate in the new technology adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), aviation technology, green fuels, and reducing emissions according to sustainable aviation criteria, the airline said.

Additionally, there would be support for the development of aviation infrastructure, airport operational capability enhancement, and flight management. Boeing would also promote Viet Nam's participation in its global supply chain for aircraft production and aviation equipment, it added. — VNS