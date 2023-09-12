Future Prospects of the Fuel Cell Market: Clean and Renewable Energy Solutions

Fuel Cell

Fuel Cell Market projected to hit USD 32 billion by 2030

The fuel cell market size was valued at $3.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $32.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific fuel cell market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 19.7%, during the forecast period.

A fuel cell is an electrochemical device that converts chemical energy from the reaction of a fuel with an oxidizing agent into electrical energy. It is a clean and efficient energy conversion technology that has applications in various sectors, including transportation, stationary power generation, and portable electronics.

Transport is the rapidly growing segment in the global fuel cell market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2021–2030.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include

Bloom Energy

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

Ceres Power Holdings Plc

Plug Power, Inc.

Fuel Cell Energy, Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

SFC Energy AG

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V.

Intelligent Energy

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Kyocera

Solid Power

Altergy

Horizon Fuel Cell

Fuel cells are energy producing devices, which produce energy with the help of sustainable chemical reactions, which is expected to witness notable growth in the coming years.

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global fuel cell market with more than 67.4% of the share, in terms of revenue.

This is due to the competitive advantages of fuel cells, such as enhanced efficiency, eco-friendly, and longer life span as compared to others.

Increasing applications of fuel cell in the transport sector, such as in cars and buses is expected drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Growing demand for portable devices, stringent government regulations aimed at reducing the increasing pollution levels, and enhanced efficiency of fuel cell are some other driving factors of this market.

Some of the restraints associated with the fuel cell market are high price of catalyst use in it, which raise the price of fuel cell and lack of fuel cell infrastructure.

Based on product type, the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global fuel cell market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 19.6% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in demand for clean power generation and increasing dependence on fuel cell-based transport applications.

Based on application, the stationary segment held nearly three-fourths of the global fuel cell market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. Increase in demand for fuel cells from distributed generation facilities drives the segment growth.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic affected a number of industries and gave way to huge imbalance in the supply-demand chain, which in turn, decreased the demand for fuel cell, thereby impacting the global fuel cell market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

Lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in temporary ban on import & export and manufacturing & processing activities across various industries and electrical utilities, which decreased the demand for fuel cells from consumers.

However, the fuel cell market is expected to recover by the end of 2021, as COVID-19 vaccination is made available in various economies across the globe, which is expected to improve the global economy.

