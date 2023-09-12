One World Products, Inc. Partners With Smokiez Edibles for Potential $20 Million Annual Revenue in Colombia and Millions More Globally

Secures Exclusive Production and Distribution of Smokiez Gummies in Colombia With Additional Global Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- In a strategic move to amplify their global presence, One World Products, Inc. ("OWP") (OTCQB: OWPC), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia and a dominant entity in the hemp and cannabis production industry, has announced an exclusive collaboration with Smokiez Edibles. Through this significant partnership, OWP will become the singular producer and distributor of the widely-acclaimed Smokiez Gummies in the Colombian territory.

Building on this synergistic alliance, One World Products will be leveraging its top-notch facilities within the Colombian Free Trade Zone to manufacture and distribute the sought-after Smokiez Gummies to the vast Asian, South American, and European markets. This dual-pronged strategy will be an instrumental step for both companies in broadening their global outreach and establishing a firmer foothold in pivotal international markets.

Isiah Thomas, Chairman, and CEO of One World Products, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the venture: "This partnership marks a monumental chapter in One World Products' growth narrative. Smokiez unparalleled reputation for their vegan edibles is precisely the kind of innovation we want to introduce to our markets. Our state-of-the-art facilities in the Colombian Free Trade Zone, coupled with Smokiez product excellence, places us in a prime position to cater to and captivate global audiences."

Ryan Wright, Co-Founder of Smokiez Edibles, added, "One World Products is an industry partner that aligns perfectly with Smokiez ethos and aspirations. Considering our strong market presence, especially as top-selling edibles in regions like New York, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas, our alliance with OWP is a calculated step to further enhance our global reach and reinforce our commitment to delivering unparalleled edible experiences worldwide."

About Smokiez Edibles

With its roots in Portland, Oregon, and originating in 2010, Smokiez Edibles is a family-driven endeavor renowned for its delectable vegan edibles. Their unyielding commitment to product quality has helped grow them into the edible brand with the largest footprint in the U.S., currently active in 17 states with 3 additional states scheduled to come online in the coming months. With licenses across multiple states from Oregon to Puerto Rico, their expanding portfolio is a testament to their vision and innovation.

Their accolades, such as 1st Place at the 2022 High Times Colorado Cannabis Cup and the 2022 Cannabyss Hub Award for Best Gummy of the Year, further underline their industry dominance.

About One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC)

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020.

As an ascendant international hemp and cannabis company focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, the recently announced Isiah International/One World Products/AMUNAFRO consortium controls approximately 1.2 million acres of land in Colombia focused on the licensed production of industrial hemp for integration into sustainable, carbon-reducing products made throughout the world. The Company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp, and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial-scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested according to GAP, GMP and ISO standards.

For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com/ . #HempIsTheNewPlastic (TM)

About Isiah Thomas and ISIAH International, LLC

Isiah Thomas was inducted into the National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Fame in 2000 after spending his entire career with the Detroit Pistons. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, the 1990 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and named as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. Today, Mr. Thomas serves as an analyst for NBA TV and is an accomplished and highly respected international business executive and investor. His portfolio of companies was developed through Isiah International, Inc., which invests in companies with strong market positions and growth potential.

Mr. Thomas' business interests include sports and entertainment, real estate, waste management, hemp, cannabis, and a CBD personal products company, among others. In addition, Mr. Thomas has developed a very successful champagne business, Cheurlin Champagnes. He has cultivated excellent relationships with the grower, employees, and the French government. As a result, he now owns the proprietary genetics for the Champagne grapes he produces and has perfected an international import/export system for the global distribution of the product. More information is available at www.isiahinternational.com .

Mr. Thomas previously served on the Chicago Stock Exchange's Board of Governors, was a co-founder of the NBA's Toronto Raptors, Popcorn Indiana, and was a member of the Board of Get-in Chicago, an organization that focused on preventing gang violence in Chicago. He is a Distinguished Alumnus of Indiana University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He also received his Master of Education from the University of California at Berkeley.

