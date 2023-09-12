Kathy Stanifer of ProDrivers, an Employbridge Company, Named 2024 American Staffing Association National Staffing Employee Industrial All-Star

ATLANTA , Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce that the American Staffing Association (ASA) has recognized Kathy Stanifer as its 2024 National Staffing Employee Industrial All-Star for her excellence and impact in the industrial space. Stanifer is a Non-Commercial Driver License (NCDL) driver for ProDrivers, an Employbridge company, where she supports a food bank in the Indianapolis area.



Each year, the American Staffing Association honors employees who exemplify the promise of staffing employment in the industry sectors of Engineering, Information Technology (IT) and Scientific; Healthcare; Industrial; Office – Clerical and Administrative; and Professional – Managerial as part of its National Staffing Employee of the Year award program.

"Kathy represents the Employbridge mission through her diligence and impeccable work,” said Steve Mills, President of Specialty Staffing at Employbridge. “She makes sure that each truck she uses is left in a better condition than when she found it. Kathy prioritizes safety, provides clear communication, works well with her fellow drivers, and never takes shortcuts.”

Among her peers, Stanifer is best known for providing timely in-route status updates, ensuring accurate daily dispatch recordings and for inspiring others with her positive attitude. Stanifer voluntarily cleans the fleet of trucks of a local food bank. Her outstanding work over the past year led to ASA’s recognition to start National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 10-16) and National Staffing Week (Sept. 11-17).

"I am humbled to be recognized for the work I simply enjoy doing each day,” said Stanifer. “It’s not just me. I know our team’s work is making a difference in the community and that thought fuels me to do my best.”

In her spare time, Stanifer works with rescue horses providing quality care for surrendered and neglected pets; she even helps rehabilitate some to become service animals. She also cares for home-bound elderly patients by cleaning their homes and assisting with meals.

To honor Stanifer’s national achievement, ProDrivers will host an event on Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET. For more information, visit the ProDrivers website.

About Employbridge

Employbridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm, combining the advantages of national scale and local market knowledge with the speed and efficiency of its proven Bluecrew digital platform. The company puts more than 440,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of approximately 400 offices in 48 states. In 2022, Employbridge served 17,000 customers. Providing value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialties, Employbridge brands include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics and Bluecrew.

For the past 17 years, Employbridge has authored the largest survey of the U.S. hourly workforce – The Voice of the American Workforce, learning from tens of thousands of wage earners each year. The company is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal development courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; approximately 20,000 temporary associates are enrolled annually. Employbridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit Employbridge.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Frommer

kfrommer@fulltiltconsulting.com