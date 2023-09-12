WINDEA Offshore and Subsea Europe Services combine expertise in providing autonomous surveying for the offshore wind industry

Strategic sales partnership enables state-of-the-art marine data acquisition for offshore wind farm pre-construction and operations & maintenance

Hamburg, Germany – Offshore wind service provider WINDEA Offshore GmbH & Co. KG and marine data acquisition specialist Subsea Europe Service GmbH have recently entered a strategic sales partnership. With this agreement, the two partners intend to provide the European offshore wind market with essential hydrographic survey and underwater inspection technology as well as related services.

Subsea Europe Services has a state-of-the-art autonomous surface and subsea vehicle fleet for fast and cost-effective survey and subsea inspection applications. WINDEA 's shareholders operate a growing fleet of Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) and Service Operation Vessels (SOVs). WINDEA contributes its extensive know-how in the field of offshore wind and maritime logistics as well as its large industry network and sales strength into the exclusive partnership.

“We have already worked closely with Subsea Europe Services on a project basis and have seen first-hand the positive impact that their team and unique, technology-driven approach to marine data collection has had. We are delighted to deepen our collaboration by forming this partnership,” said Thomas van der Laan, Project Manager at WINDEA Offshore Gmbh & Co. KG.

Both parties expect promising synergies in the access to the international offshore wind market. By bundling their business development competencies, the intention is to further develop and optimise the services and technologies of Subsea Europe Services and integrate them into existing and future vessel concepts to offer an added value to charterers of CTVs and SOVs.

“The expansion of the European offshore wind sector demands a more streamlined approach to marine data acquisition to optimise operations and reduce costs during every stage of a wind farm’s lifecycle. In this context we are confident that the technical approach of Subsea Europe Services combined with our offshore wind related know-how will provide significant benefits to our clients within the industry,” said Caspar Spreter, Managing Director, WINDEA Offshore GmbH & Co. KG.

“As reflected in a recent North Sea pilot project with Northland Power, our autonomous platforms and associated workflows have been proven to enable faster and more cost-effective collection of high-quality bathymetric and inspection data than traditional methods. We are looking forward to making these benefits available to the wider offshore wind market through a partnership with WINDEA,” said Daniel Esser, Global Business Development, Subsea Europe Services GmbH.

About Windea

WINDEA Offshore GmbH & Co.KG is a joint venture for the offshore wind industry founded in 2011 and consists of the partners Bernhard Schulte Offshore GmbH, Buss Offshore Solutions GmbH & Co. KG and Ems Maritime Offshore GmbH. Based in Hamburg, WINDEA acts as a joint sales and synergy center for offshore wind projects and successfully offers special vessels, maritime and nautical services, installation as well as maintenance and repair, major component replacement, port and logistics services, helicopter services and holistic medical care in offshore wind farms to the market. By combining the different services of all shareholders and partners, WINDEA is able to provide holistic logistics and supply solutions in connection with the construction and operation of offshore wind farms from a single source.

About Subsea Europe Services

Established at the beginning of 2020 with the goal to make it possible for every organization to collect and evaluate marine data professionally, Subsea Europe Services provides easy access to precision sensors and equipment, complete survey systems, and innovative marine data acquisition solutions as turnkey deliveries with unified technology, platforms and support. The company’s unique ‘systems, services, solutions’ capability, enabled through partnership with leading technology innovators is as fast as it is flexible, ensuring the availability of the best tools for on-demand and planned marine surveys anywhere in Europe on a rental, sales or uniquely, a subscription basis. While serving a diverse customer base from offshore wind farms to governmental organizations, Subsea Europe Services continues to develop new solutions that simplify and automate the collection of marine data, including fully-integrated autonomous survey platforms. www.subsea-europe.comSören Themann

CEO, Subsea Europe Services GmbH

+49 170 7676666

s.themann@subsea-europe.com

Saul Trewern

Account Director, Oceanspace Communications

+44 (0)7312 105 130

saul@theoceanspace.com