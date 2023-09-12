North America Keratin Products Market to Reach US$ 172.79 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 6.6% CAGR: Transparency Market Research Inc.

The market for keratin products in North America is being driven by an increase in personal care product spending. Keratin products have been more well-known in recent years as a result of extensive marketing and advertising

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research study by Transparency Market Research, The North America keratin products market reached US$ 2.2 billion in 2021, and it is poised to achieve a noteworthy 6.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, with a projected market worth of US$ 4.2 billion by 2031.



Keratin is essential for the growth of strong nails, hair, and skin. It is a potent protein that is concentrated in bodily components that are designed to be durable or require protection. A crucial element of a biological process that takes place inside the body is the combination of amino acids and fiber structures that make up keratin.

Supplements made of keratin support healthy hair and encourage hair development. A daily keratin supplement also helps to strengthen and harden nails. These qualities have led to the usage of keratin in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors for the creation of a variety of drugs and dietary supplements. The market for keratin products in North America is thus anticipated to increase quickly.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 4.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.6% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 125 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Keratin Form, Keratin Source, Price, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,Unilever,Wella Company,OUAI Haircare,Keranique,L'Oréal Group,OGX Beauty,Inspired Beauty Brands,Peter Coppola,Everest NeoCell LLC,Johnson & Johnson

Key Findings of the Market Report

Market players are heavily spending in research and development efforts in order to produce novel goods, like keratin-based hair sprays, to meet client demands.

To increase their market, share in North America for keratin products, they are also creating vegan as well as plant-based keratin products.

The best-known keratin-based products that are vegan or plant-based are those that give the hair fibrous qualities that help shield it from harm.

These products also replenish the protein that prevents hair breakage.

Market Trends for North America Keratin Products

During the forecast period, the plant keratin source segment will likely dominate the North American keratin products market. The majority of vegan keratin comes from natural sources; it is not processed with chemicals or any other artificial materials.

The consumer demand for vegan keratin has grown dramatically due to a growth in the use of cruelty-free cosmetic products, particularly among the younger age. Products without animal-derived substances that are vegan are becoming more and more popular with consumers.

Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the online distribution channel sector will expand quickly. Physical establishments are losing ground to online retailers as customers prefer using these platforms to choose items based on their needs. Consumers are driven to brand promotions and discounts on internet platforms.



Global North America Keratin Products Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the North America Keratin Products market in different countries. These are:

In 2021, the United States led the market in North America. This is a result of consumers using more hair care as well as skin care products. Personal care product popularity and demand are being fueled by a variety of small- and large-scale businesses.

Instead of considering each as a distinct category of personal care, manufacturers in the area are taking an integrated approach to health and cosmetic items.

Global North America Keratin Products Market: Key Players

The majority of businesses make large investments in the research and development of new goods. Vendors frequently use mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global North America Keratin Products market:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Unilever

Wella Company

OUAI Haircare

Keranique

L'Oréal Group

OGX Beauty

Inspired Beauty Brands

Peter Coppola

Everest NeoCell LLC

Johnson & Johnson



Key developments in the global North America Keratin Products market are:

Johnson & Johnson declared in September 2022 that it would separate its customer health division into Kenue, which would house popular personal care brands from J&J like Aveeno, Johnson's, Neutrogena, Dr. Ci:Labo, OGX, Band-Aid, as well as Listerine, among others. Kenue is anticipated to remain a standalone entity by 2023.

Inspired Beauty Brand - Husk formed a relationship with Amazon in May 2022. The business introduced its assortment of body wash collections on Amazon.

Unilever bought a controlling stake in Nutrafol, a top supplier of hair health products, in May 2022.

Wella Company announced in April 2022 that it had acquired Briogeo, a rising hair care brand, in order to diversify its product offerings and transition to eco-friendly along with natural hair care products.

Global North America Keratin Products Market Segmentation

Product Type



Hair Care Products



Shampoos

Conditioners & Masks Serums & Oils Others (Gels, Hair Colors, etc.)



Skincare Products



Creams & Moisturizers

Skin Serums Others (Face Washes, etc.)





Decorative Cosmetics



Dietary Supplements

Others (Nail Oils, Nail Serums, etc.)



Keratin Form



Alpha-keratin

Beta-keratin



Keratin Source



Plant

Animal



Price



Low

Medium High





Consumer Group



Men

Women Unisex





Distribution Channel



Online



E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





