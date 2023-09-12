Active Oxygens Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The active oxygens market is set to soar, driven by versatile applications in cleaning, and water treatment, with antimicrobial potency and sustainability benefits.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The active oxygens market is expected to be worth US$ 3.9 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2033, growing at a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Their expanding applicability is driving the active oxygen industry to numerous end uses, including cleaning, packaging, laundry, aquaculture, soil remediation, chemical synthesis, etc.



Active oxygens are potent antimicrobials that quickly kill more than 99% of bacteria and viruses. These agents do not produce any hazardous byproducts after application, making them suitable for use in water treatment and aseptic packaging. The product is in high demand from the water treatment industry for wastewater, drinking water, and swimming pool water applications, which will drive market expansion in the coming years.

Active oxygens are increasingly replacing conventional cleaning agents due to their sustainable characteristics. For instance, in the laundry care sector, active oxygen technology is proving useful in delicately dry-cleaning garments without the use of water. The implementation of this water-saving technology is expected to pave the way for sustainability in the laundry care industry, thereby combating global water scarcity issues.

The global active oxygens market is dominated by a few countries that lead in active oxygen product technologies. The increasing use of active oxygens in FMCG items such as toothpaste and detergents is predicted to drive their demand to new heights. The active oxygen market in growing nations such as India, ASEAN, and the Middle East is expected to increase at a faster rate than that of advanced economies such as North America and Western Europe.

Key Takeaways from the Active Oxygens Market:

The active oxygens industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 1.0 billion by 2033, increasing at a 5.6% CAGR.

The active oxygens industry in the China is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 1.2 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2033.

During the forecast period, the active oxygens industry in India is expected to reach a market share of US$ 0.5 billion, securing an 6.2% CAGR.

The active oxygens industry in Germany is predicted to reach US$ 0.6 billion by 2033, increasing at a 5.3% CAGR.

Japan’s active oxygens industry is predicted to achieve a market share of US$ 0.4 billion, rising at an 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033, the ozone segment is expected to dominate the active oxygens by product type.

With a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033, the water treatment segment is expected to dominate the active oxygens by end use.



“The active oxygens market is witnessing robust growth, driven by a surge in water treatment applications and the introduction of efficient products for cleaning and disinfection. Key manufacturers are also leveraging acquisition strategies to enter this burgeoning sector, while substantial investments in research and development are uncovering novel applications for active oxygens.”—opines our Lead Analyst at Future Market Insights, Inc.

How Does the Competition Look in the Active Oxygens Market?

The market for Active Oxygens is partially consolidated, with intense competition among the few global leaders. To increase their market position, these businesses are concentrating on expanding their production capacity and sales footprints.

Key Players in the Market

Evonik Industries

Bosch

Solvay SA

CTX Pro

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

AIRPURETEC Technologies

Arkema

Nouryon

Taekwang Industrial Co.

NOF Corporation

Pergan GmbH

United Inhibitors

The main players are particularly investing in R&D projects to develop products tailored for specific applications and discover new uses for active oxygens. To satisfy the shifting needs of customers, they are also focusing on extending their product line and strengthening their distribution networks.

Key firms in the Active Oxygens sector frequently participate in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions in the market, broaden their product offerings, and get access to new markets. To gain an advantage in these markets, they are also concentrating on providing clients with cost-effective solutions.

Segmentation Analysis of the Market

By Product Type:

Peroxides

Ozone

By Application:

Cleaning and Disinfection

Aseptic Packaging

Textile and Laundry

Water Treatment

Soil and Groundwater Remediation

Chemical Synthesis

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



Authors:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in the Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

