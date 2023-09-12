New Survey Highlights the Quality of Life Impact of an Enlarged Prostate

Men With Bothersome Urinary Symptoms Find Travel Less Enjoyable Due to Frequent Bathroom Needs

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced results of its new survey showing that symptoms of an enlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), can interrupt travel plans and cause other activities to be less enjoyable. Those surveyed indicated that personal plans are often disrupted by urinary issues, and many men pre-select specific routes on road trips due to bathroom availability.

“Most men that come in for consultations believe bothersome urinary symptoms are a common symptom of aging and have little understanding of the options to alleviate the daily interruptions those symptoms can cause. BPH is a common men’s health condition, and more than 14 million men in the U.S. are seeking treatment for it,”1 said David Wilkinson, M.D., a urologist and employee of Teleflex.

BPH is non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that occurs as men age.2 The enlarged prostate presses on and can block the urethra, causing lower urinary tract symptoms like increased frequency or urgency of urination.3 BPH can result in interrupted sleep, loss of productivity, depression, and decreased quality of life.4

The Teleflex survey* was conducted to understand experiences men have with urinary symptoms commonly associated with BPH. The survey sample included approximately 1,000 men aged 45 years or older who had at least one urinary symptom associated with BPH. Key findings include:

Approximately 1 in 4 men with at least one BPH symptom (23%) report that they almost always choose certain routes on road trips because they have more, or better, availability of bathroom facilities.

Nearly half of respondents (43%) report that they have to stop more than they’d like to during road trips.

1 in 3 respondents (33%) “strongly agree” or “agree” with the statement: “I used to enjoy road trips, but the frequent need to urinate makes them less enjoyable.”



“Symptoms related to BPH can significantly impact quality of life,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “I have had BPH patients who described mapping out the nearest restrooms on road trips to seek relief.”

All 1,000 men surveyed reported at least one symptom commonly experienced with BPH, but only half of respondents (49%) have been to a urologist, even though nearly all men surveyed (95%) reported that it is important for them to be better informed about men’s health issues.

“These survey findings emphasize the importance for men to seek help from a urologist if they are experiencing unusual and bothersome urinary symptoms,” said Kevin Hardage, president of the Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. “If BPH is left untreated, it can lead to permanent bladder damage and worsen the existing problem.”5

“In my experience, I’ve often seen men pay more attention to the health of their cars than their own health. The survey results underscore the need for more men to advocate for themselves and visit a urologist to discuss their urinary symptoms and a diagnostic evaluation such as cystoscopy, so that they can get back on the road and back to enjoying their lives,” said Michael Leventhal, executive director of the Men’s Health Network.

Men who are diagnosed with BPH are often prescribed medications for the condition and may be unaware of other treatment options. One such option is the UroLift™ System, a proven minimally invasive treatment that can get men off BPH medications and allow them to avoid major surgery.6 The UroLift™ System is the number one minimally invasive BPH procedure chosen by urologists and their patients in the U.S.1 Compared to medications, the UroLift™ System has demonstrated a larger reported effect on quality of life for patients.6,7

About the UroLift™ System

The UroLift™ System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100cc in men 45 years or older (50 years outside U.S.). The UroLift™ System permanent implants, which can be delivered during an outpatient procedure,8 relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction of, or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift™ System can be used to treat a broad spectrum of anatomies, including obstructive median lobe.9 It is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.**3,6,10 A study conducted over 5 years showed a low retreatment rate of about 2-3% per year, or a total of 13.6% over the course of the study, demonstrating UroLift™ System durability.6 Most common side effects are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.11 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift™ System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the 2021 American Urological Association and 2022 European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 425,000 men have been treated with the UroLift™ System in select markets worldwide.12 Learn more at www.UroLift.com. Rx only.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management’s current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2023 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MAC02724-01 Rev A

