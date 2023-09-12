MEA Safety Eyewear Market is Projected to Reach ~US$ 453.07 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of ~11.3% through 2033
Rising safety concerns drive demand for protective eyewear in various sectors, ensuring eye safety and health amid potential hazards.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The MEA safety eyewear market is expected to be worth US$ 154.84 Million in 2023. It is further expected to cross US$ 453.07 Million by 2033, growing at 11.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.
The safety eyewear market is expected to surge rapidly during the forecast period. This is due to several factors, including the increasing focus on safety and stringent safety regulations.
As there a rising focus on eye health has been a key driving force behind the rapid expansion of the safety eyewear market. With increasing awareness about the potential hazards and risks to vision in several industries and activities, there is a growing demand for protective eyewear that can safeguard the eyes from injuries and maintain optimal eye health.
The growth of the safety eyewear market can be attributed to factors such as advancements in lens technology, particularly in the areas of anti-fog and scratch-resistant lenses. These innovations have addressed longstanding concerns and improved the overall performance and durability of safety eyewear.
Similarly, scratch-resistant lenses are designed to withstand abrasions and maintain optical clarity even in harsh conditions, enhancing the longevity of safe eyewear. These technological advancements have been well-received by industries such as construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and others, where safety is very important.
As a result, there is a growing trend of incorporating anti-fog and scratch-resistant lenses in safety eyewear, as organizations prioritize worker safety and comfort.
The market is highly competitive, with several companies offering a wide range of products. Some of the key players in the Safety Eyewear market include 3M, Bolle Safety, PIP Global, and others.
Key Takeaways from the MEA Safety Eyewear Market Study
As of 2022, the safety glasses segment commanded a market share of 6%.
In terms of frame material, plastic is expected to command shares worth 5% in the market by 2033.
In terms of lens type, the polycarbonate lenses segment is expected to surge with a CAGR value of 8% by 2033.
The manufacturing sector in terms of end-users has a high market value share which is 4% in the MEA safety eyewear market in 2022.
“Growing focus on safety and stringent safety regulations governing the use of safety eyewear in diverse sectors across the MEA is boosting sales in the region. Rising industrial activities in the region from construction and oil & gas sectors are further fuelling the market.” - says a lead FMI analyst.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
The pandemic had caused a significant impact on the MEA safety eyewear industry. Key effects include supply chain disruptions caused by the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 had buckled the MEA safety eyewear industry growth rate. As product deliveries had been hampered or delayed as successive waves of the novel coronavirus compelled policy-makers to tighten their restrictions.
With physical stores closed and product distribution restricted, consumers turned to online shopping in record numbers. E-commerce experienced a rapid acceleration, with many retailers ramping up their online presence or creating new online platforms to reach customers. This shift highlighted the importance of having a strong digital strategy and infrastructure.
Who is winning?
Key players present in the MEA safety eyewear market are 3M, Bolle Safety, PIP Global, SureWerx, Stanley Black & Decker, Gentex Corporation, Encon Safety Products Inc., Klein Tools, Delta Plus Group, Moldex/Metric AG & Co. KG, Lakeland Industries Inc., JSP Limited, Bunzl plc, Radians Inc., Honeywell Safety Products, UNIVET Group, Ansell Ltd., and Infield Safety among others.
Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the MEA safety eyewear market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.
The study divulges compelling insights on the safety eyewear market by product type (safety glasses, safety goggles, welding helmets, face shields, laser safety glasses, prescription safety eyewear), by frame material (plastic, metal, nylon, rubber, others), by lens type (polycarbonate lenses, trivex lenses, clear lenses, polarized lenses, photochromic lenses, mirrored lenses, others lens types), by end-user (construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemical, healthcare, mining, military and defense, and residential/households), by distribution channel (online retail, offline retail, institutional sales) and countries.
MEA Safety Eyewear Market Segmentation by Category
By Product Type:
Safety Glasses
Safety Goggles
Welding Helmets
Face Shields
Laser Safety Glasses
Prescription Safety Eyewear
By Frame Material:
Plastic
Metal
Nylon
Rubber
Others
By Lens Type:
Polycarbonate Lenses
Trivex Lenses
Clear Lenses
Polarized Lenses
Photochromic Lenses
Mirrored Lenses
Others Lens Types
By End User:
Construction
Manufacturing
Oil and Gas
Chemical
Healthcare
Mining
Military and Defense
Residential/ Households
By Distribution Channel:
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Specialty Stores
Department Stores
Safety Equipment Suppliers
Institutional Sales
