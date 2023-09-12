Direct Co Group and School Uniform Direct proudly introduces the world's first Truly Unisex School Blazer

Sustainable Unisex Uniform Sustainable Unisex Blazer

Revelotuinary blazer with over 2 years of development to create the perfect fit and design to suit any gender, to help sustainability and value for money.

This garment meets the demand for good quality yet sustainable and affordable uniform. With a need greater than ever to reduce waste & help parents at a time when costs for parents are at the highest.” — Alex Gani

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Direct Co Group / School Uniform Direct proudly introduces the world's first Unisex School Blazer, a groundbreaking leap towards sustainable school uniforms. This revolutionary creation not only marks a significant milestone in the fashion and schoolwear industry but also addresses the urgent need for sustainability. Released earlier this summer, just in time for this year's back-to-school season, this innovation is set to transform the way we approach school attire, with over 70 schools already opting for this revolutionary solution.

The feedback from schools, parents and students has been overwhelming commenting on the great balance of cost, convenience and fit.

This pioneering initiative is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a more sustainable future. The Unisex School Blazer is crafted using recycled polyester, derived from plastic bottles, marking a significant stride in reducing the environmental footprint of school uniforms.

Benefits of the Unisex School Blazer:

Sustainability at the Core: By utilising recycled polyester from plastic bottles, the Unisex School Blazer exemplifies our dedication to environmental responsibility. This environmentally conscious choice significantly reduces the demand for new resources and helps combat plastic waste. Further, the company has partnered with Ecologi, and is proud to announce that from the 1st of November 2023 a new mangrove tree, one of the most effective trees for carbon dioxide pollution, will be planted for every blazer purchased.

Financial Advantages: The Unisex School Blazer is not only environmentally friendly but also economically savvy. Its versatile design allows it to be passed on as pre-loved clothing, aligning perfectly with government guidance on 2nd hand uniforms. Families can save money, and children can enjoy quality clothing at a fraction of the cost, with it being easier to pass on to any gender.

Furthermore, the durability of the recycled polyester fabric ensures that these blazers will withstand the wear and tear of daily school life. This longevity minimises the need for frequent replacement, further reducing costs and reinforcing the financial advantages of this sustainable choice.

Reduced Landfill Waste: With the ability to repurpose and pass on the Unisex School Blazer, we contribute to a reduction in textile waste that would otherwise end up in landfills. This move aligns with global efforts to minimise waste and environmental impact.

In addition to the Unisex School Blazer, The Direct Co Group / School Uniform Direct is proud to have introduced Unisex School Shirts, released in 2022. Both these garments have undergone meticulous research and development, focusing on fits and styles that meet the highest standards of comfort and durability. This ensures that students not only look sharp but also feel comfortable and confident throughout their school day.

As schools across the globe grapple with the challenges of sustainability and environmental responsibility, The Direct Co Group / School Uniform Direct remains steadfast in its mission to provide innovative and eco-friendly solutions. The Unisex School Blazer and Unisex School Shirts are a testament to the company's dedication to a brighter, more sustainable future for students and the planet.