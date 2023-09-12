[Latest] Global Foliar Fertilizer Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 11.3 Billion By 2032, At 5.7% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Foliar Fertilizer Market was estimated at USD 7.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 11.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights