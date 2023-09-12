Fujifilm Unveils Updated Development Roadmap of Interchangeable Lens Offerings for GFX System of Mirrorless Digital Cameras

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation today revealed an updated interchangeable lens development roadmap for its GFX System of mirrorless digital cameras. The roadmap now includes two new G Mount lenses: an ultra-telephoto prime lens and a power zoom lens, optimized for video creation. With the addition of these two new lenses, Fujifilm’s GFX System lens lineup will extend to 20 models, further expanding the unique capabilities of GFX System’s 55mm large format sensor for filmmakers and photographers.

Ultra-Telephoto Prime Lens

Fujifilm will introduce a 500mm ultra-telephoto prime lens (equivalent 35mm focal length of 396mm), expanding the selection of GFX System lenses from 250mm to 500mm, which doubles the system’s native focal length coverage at the long end. The lens can be paired with a teleconverter to achieve a focal length of 700mm (equivalent 35mm focal length of 554mm), which makes it perfect for photographing distant subjects.

Power Zoom Lens

Fujifilm will also introduce a G Mount motorized zoom lens designed to provide precise electronic control over aperture, focus, and zoom. This lens will cater to the unique needs of creatives by offering situational solutions for both still and video production.

“We are excited about the value these new lens offerings will bring not only to the GFX System portfolio of lenses, but also, and especially, to creatives as they continue to strive to tell their stories”, said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging Division and Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Their broad capabilities will make these lenses unique and valuable assets to creators looking to create compelling still and video content.”

