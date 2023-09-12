Fujifilm Unveils Eagerly Anticipated Tilt-Shift Lenses for its GFX System of Mirrorless Digital Cameras

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of two highly anticipated tilt-shift lenses for its GFX System of mirrorless digital cameras FUJINON GF30mmF5.6 T/S lens (GF30mmF5.6 T/S) and FUJINON Lens GF110mmF5.6 T/S Macro lens (GF110mmF5.6 T/S Macro). These new lenses, designed for GFX System’s 55mm large-format sensor[1], cater to the demands of professional photographers that need the ability to adjust for parallax, distortion, and focus.

“The introduction of tilt shift lenses for GFX System opens doors for architectural, product, and commercial photographers to use a native G Mount lens for the first time with their GFX System cameras,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “This means that GFX System users will finally be able to achieve optimal image quality because these lenses are specifically designed to make the most of GFX System’s 55mm imaging sensor.”

FUJINON GF30mmF5.6 T/S Lens

GF30mmF5.6 T/S is a wide-angle, tilt-shift lens with a 30mm focal length (35mm equivalent focal length of 24mm). This lens delivers exceptional image resolution, effectively suppresses ghosting, and is ideal for landscape and architectural photography, since tilt and shift adjustments can be made based on the specific needs of the location.

Key features:

Advanced optics designed to minimize various forms of aberration while delivering exceptional image-resolving performance

GF30mmF5.6 T/S consists of 16 lens elements in 11 groups, including 3 aspherical elements,2 extra-low dispersion (ED) elements and 1 Super ED element. Its expanded configuration features the use of a large aperture aspherical, front element as well as 3 ED elements, providing advanced optics designed to eliminate the need for electronically correcting distortion and lateral chromatic aberration. Spherical aberration, comatic aberration and field curvature are suppressed to achieve edge-to-edge sharpness even during shifting.

The use of Fujifilm’s unique Nano GI coating technology controls refractive index on the lens surface to inhibit unnecessary light reflection and to reduce ghosting and flare, which are typically seen in wide-angle lenses.

Tilting and shifting mechanisms work in conjunction with GFX System’s large format sensor

Tilting of ±8.5° and shifting of up to ±15mm adjust the position of the focal plane and angle of perspective for the user. Rotation adjustments within ±90° can also be combined with parallel or perpendicular tilt and shift adjustments, to give a high level of flexibility in accounting for the needs of the scene.

The lens has a built-in sensor that measures changes, in degrees, to shift or rotation. Changes can be monitored in Live View and are recorded to the image file’s metadata for reference during RAW processing[2].

Compact design enhances ease of image making

GF30mmF5.6 T/S has a total image circle that is approximately 85mm in diameter. It weighs approximately 2.95 lbs (1,340g) and is just 5.5 inches (138.5mm) in length, due to an efficient lens design that incorporates 16 lens elements in 11 groups, including aspherical elements and ED elements. A large aperture aspherical element is also used as the front element to achieve a 105mm filter thread[3], which is a common filter thread for landscape photography.

GF30mmF5.6 T/S is equipped with a custom-designed tripod collar. Even during shifting, the collar helps maintain the subject’s position in relation to the lens to prevent parallax and facilitates accurate stitching of multiple images.

FUJINON GF110mmF5.6 T/S Macro Lens

GF110mmF5.6 T/S Macro is a mid-telephoto, tilt-shift macro lens with a 110mm focal length (equivalent 35mm focal length of 87mm) and a maximum magnification factor of 0.5x. Designed to optimally suppress various types of aberrations, including distortion and lateral chromatic aberration, with its 110mm focal length, this lens delivers incredible levels of image resolution and is ideal for commercial photography, particularly for still-life subjects..

Key features:

Optical design that produces incredible image sharpness

GF110mmF5.6 T/S Macro consists of 11 lens elements in 9 groups, including 1 aspherical element and 2 ED elements. The aspherical element controls comatic aberration and field curvature, while the ED elements minimize axial chromatic aberration. Furthermore, the lens configuration, with the aperture midway, suppresses distortion and lateral chromatic aberration to achieve edge-to-edge sharpness without relying on electronic correction.

The maximum magnification factor is 0.5x and total control of the focus plane can be achieved by adjusting the lens tilt when it is close to the subject. This is a feature that is extremely useful in both commercial photography and in still-life applications.

Tilting and shifting mechanisms that maximize benefits of the large format sensor

The ability to tilt up to ±10° and to shift up to ±15mm allows the focal plane position and angle of perspective to be adjusted as needed in real time. Rotation adjustments within ±90° can also be combined with parallel or perpendicular tilt and shift adjustments, to give a high level of flexibility in accounting for the needs of the scene.

GF110mmF5.6 T/S Macro has a built-in sensor that measures changes, in degrees, to shift or rotation. As with GF30mmF5.6 T/S. changes can be monitored in Live View and are recorded to the image file’s metadata for reference during RAW processing[4].

Compact design enhances ease of image-making

GF110mmF5.6 TS MACRO has a 72mm filter thread and measures 5.9 inches (149mm) and weighs 2.77 lbs. (1,255g). It also uses extends the front lens group during focusing to keep the overall lens size compact.

Pricing and Availability

The FUJIFILM FUJINON GF30mmF5.6 T/S and GF110mmF5.6 T/S Macro lenses are each expected to be available in Fall 2023 at Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices of $3,999.95 USD ($5399.99 CDN) and $3,499.95 USD ($4,724.99 CDN) respectively.

For more information on these new GF tilt-shift lenses, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/gf30mmf56-ts/ and https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/gf110mmf56-ts-macro/.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm’s technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

FUJIFILM, FUJINON and INSTAX are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2023 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

[1] A large format sensor is an image sensor measuring 55mm diagonally (43.8mm x 32.9mm) with an area approximately 1.7 times that of a customary, 35mm full-frame sensor.

[2] The “Live View” and metadata recording function is available when used with the FUJIFILM GFX100 II digital camera. For use with the FUJIFILM GFX100, GFX100S, GFX50S II, GFX 50S and GFX 50R digital cameras, download of a hereafter available Fujifilm firmware update will be required.

[3] Use of the supplied adapter ring is required in order to use a 105mm filter.

[4] The “Live View” and metadata recording function is available when used with the FUJIFILM GFX100 II digital camera. For use with the FUJIFILM GFX100, GFX100S, GFX50S II, GFX 50S and GFX 50R digital cameras, download of a hereafter available Fujifilm firmware update will be required.

Daniel Carpenter FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9145292417 daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com