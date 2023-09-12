Mimecast Partner ONE™ Program Launches to Unify and Scale Channel Program

Streamlined partner program emphasizes Mimecast’s commitment to enhancing the partner experience, bringing new incentives, investments, and competencies

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced the launch of the Mimecast Partner ONE™ Program, an evolution of their industry-leading-partner program. Mimecast Partner ONE sets the foundation to simplify and scale partners’ business models and routes to market, further enhancing the partner experience while accelerating and securing the customer cybersecurity journey.



“In today’s business landscape, cybersecurity threats are not just an IT issue, they’re a business issue that can result in significant financial and reputational losses. As companies of all sizes hunt for the right suite of products and services to defend against increasingly sophisticated attacks, we know that there is not a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Stan de Boisset, Senior Vice President of WW Partners. “Through an accelerated go-to-market (GTM) strategy, the Mimecast Partner ONE Program will help partners meet their customer needs and gain market share through enhanced programs.”

The Mimecast Partner ONE Program enables partners to grow and scale through a network of deep GTM engagement and investment. In addition to unifying the channel foundation, the program offers new benefits such as:

Opportunity: Accelerate partner’s differentiated GTM strategies through performance-based programs.

Accelerate partner’s differentiated GTM strategies through performance-based programs. Network: Through the power of together, it's never been easier to meet customer needs.

Through the power of together, it's never been easier to meet customer needs. Engagement: Enablement model supported by a team committed to partners’ long-term success.



“Balancing sales to new customers, current customer retention, and ongoing product innovation continues to be a challenge for every service provider today,” said Samantha Stevens, Business Manager, Vendor Alliances at Exclusive Networks UK. “We're excited to be part of Mimecast’s advanced partner program to amplify our value proposition in the market while better aligning with partner demands.”

Mimecast’s new reseller program—which is already available in the United States and United Kingdom, with all other markets launching in October 2023—is designed and built on the Mimecast Partner ONE foundation. Mimecast’s expansion into new markets such as France is in line with the company’s commitment to serve more organizations around the world through product innovation and dedicated partnerships. All existing core programs, such as MSP and Technology partner programs, are expected to transition to Mimecast Partner ONE in the future. The company will continue to evolve the Mimecast Partner ONE Program and extend partners’ capabilities to amplify their value proposition and propel growth while delivering a great partner and customer experience.

To learn more about the Mimecast Partner ONE Program, please visit https://www.mimecast.com/partners/.

Mimecast: Work Protected™

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to work protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

Mimecast, the Mimecast logo, Mimecast Partner ONE and Work Protected are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the Unites States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

