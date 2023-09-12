Zattoo and 3SS Partner to Enable Live TV in Cars
Zattoo is the latest premium content streaming partner to join the 3Ready Automotive in-vehicle entertainment ecosystem:STUTTGART , GERMANY, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zattoo AG (IBC2023 Stand 5.F81) one of the leading TV Streaming and TV-as-a-Service providers in Europe, and 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) (IBC2023 Stands: 4.C06, 4.C02, 4.C04, and O.C32) leading provider of software solutions for set-top boxes (STB), smart TV, multiscreen and in-vehicle entertainment, are joining forces to bring live TV streaming to cars.
Zattoo Stream APIs have now been deeply integrated into 3SS’ award-winning 3Ready Platform as part of a technical proof of concept. The partnership now enables automakers to offer live TV streaming seamlessly integrated in cars in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
The new Zattoo-3Ready integration was showcased to the automotive industry during IAA Mobility 2023 and will have its next outing to the worldwide broadcasting industry at IBC 2023.
Zattoo is the latest content partner to join 3Ready. Last month, 3SS announced its collaboration and integration with YouTube into 3Ready.
3Ready comprises a diverse multiscreen digital entertainment ecosystem, powered by long-standing partnerships with world-class content and technology providers. Pay-TV operators, streaming providers, telecoms companies, and automakers can create and deliver superior video entertainment experiences with a customized look and feel. 3Ready transforms traditional apps into content-centric discovery, reducing search time for the user, while boosting interaction and engagement.
About Zattoo
Zattoo is one of the leading TV streaming providers in Europe with several million monthly users, serving both B2B and DTC markets. Founded in 2005, Zattoo has more than 250 employees and is headquartered in Zurich with another location in Berlin and remote presences in Europe and North America.
With Zattoo’s DTC business, users in Switzerland, Germany and Austria watch a variety of TV channels as well as a selection of video-on-demand content on almost all available devices via the Zattoo apps.
Since 2012, Zattoo has also been running their own B2B business, making their technology available to media companies and network operators as an international TV-as-a-Service platform. With over 30 TV platform customers Zattoo is one of Europe’s leading TV-as-a-Service platforms. Its customers include Tier 1 operators like 1&1 in Germany, Eir in Ireland, Salt in Switzerland, and Monaco Telecom, for whom Zattoo offers fully hosted and managed IPTV, OTT and TV-as-a-Service offerings in a white label product with state-of-the-art features and applications. The Swiss TX Group, a digital hub and network of media and platforms, has held shares in Zattoo since 2008 and has been the majority shareholder since 2018. Zattoo has been carbon neutral since 2021. zattoo.com
About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)
3SS delivers experiences people love. We enable seamless entertainment experiences across all screens, for and together with service providers worldwide. 3SS is the go-to partner to co-create the best possible services in an agile, open and collaborative way. Founded in 2009, we are an acknowledged leader in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. We created 3Ready, the world's leading Entertainment Ecosystem, to accelerate launches of entertainment services on all devices, co-create and enable customer-centric innovation. The award-winning 3Ready product platform counts 21 operators with 68 million users reach, and four automotive projects. Major operators worldwide rely on 3SS innovation. These include A1 Telekom Austria Group, Allente, Altibox, Astro, Elisa Estonia, Eutelsat, Liberty Global, Norlys, O2/Telefonica, ORS, Proximus, SES, Swisscom, TCC Uruguay, Tele2, TELUS, Vodafone and Yes. Broadcast customers include Blockbuster, Joyn (ProSiebenSat.1/Discovery), n-tv, ProSiebenSat.1, SUPER RTL (TOGGO), and Viacom, among others. 3ss.tv
For media information, please contact:
For Zattoo:
Antonia Mann
PR Manager, Zattoo
press@zattoo.com
+49 151 54178204
For 3SS:
Cynthia Ritchie
cynthia@whitetigercommunications.net
+44 20 4518 7555
Cynthia Ritchie
3SS – 3 Screen Solutions
+44 20 4518 7555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn