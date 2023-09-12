The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Program! Apply Now!

The Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Program for the 20th year in Israel, is seeking a group of Arab citizens of Israel secondary school students to participate in a Study- in-the-USA initiative for high school students during the 2024-2025 school year.

YES Program scholarships, funded by the US Department of State and Bureau of Cultural Affairs through the US Embassy, give secondary school students in many countries with significant Muslim population an opportunity to study at American high schools and live with American host families for one academic year. The group of the 19th batch are successfully engaged in academic activities in various States of USA. We are now looking forward for a similar talented group of youth for the 2024-2025 of the YES exchange program.

Students will be enrolled in a full academic year of high school study in the United States, attending classes, labs and extracurricular programs with their American classmates. YES students will also participate in special enrichment activities, including community service, youth leadership training, a Civics education program and other activities that will develop a well-rounded understanding of American culture through interaction with diverse groups of Americans. Likewise, participating students will act as cultural ambassadors to their American host communities, becoming invaluable resources for Americans, whose contact with YES students will provide them with an opportunity to learn about the Arab culture. Through these substantive, personal encounters, YES students will be able to both teach and learn, while strengthening their English communication skills.

Students will be selected on the basis of applications, scores in the ELTIS test and interviews.

The students will be placed in carefully chosen American host families by experienced youth exchange organizations, which will also monitor and advise the students throughout their stay in the United States.

All expenses in connection with the study tour including airfare, room and board, pocket money and most other costs will be paid for by the YES Scholarship. It is our pleasure to invite you to participate in the ‘Youth Exchange and Study’ Program (YES).

The following are basic requirements for eligible applicants:

Students:

Must be 15 years old , and must not be older than 17.6 years, by August 15, 2024.

, and must Must have an Israeli citizenship and able to issue an Israeli passport .

. Must NOT have an American passport .

. Should demonstrate flexibility and a commitment to promoting cross- cultural understanding.

to promoting cross- cultural understanding. Should have a minimum grade of 80 in all subjects for the past year; overall 80 average for the past 3 years with NO failing grades in any subjects.

for the past year; overall 80 average for the past 3 years with NO failing grades in any subjects. Excellent English language ability; fluent in oral English proficiency.

ability; fluent in oral English proficiency. Agreement to attend classes as a full-time student and maintain at least a “ B” (80) average in an American high school.

average in an American high school. Willingness to experiment and develop a taste for American style and to participate in their host family daily life .

. Willingness to do their own work like making their own beds, clean their own room, laundry and iron their own clothes and give a hand to other household chores.

Ineligibly to apply:

Family members of Department of State employees: Family members of employees of the Department of State whose official duties involve an ECA Youth Programs Division exchange program would be precluded from applying for that program. Family members of affiliated private sector employees: Family members of employees of ECA-funded implementers of grant programs and Department of State contractors whose official duties involve a particular ECA-funded youth exchange program are technically ineligible for that program. Family members include spouse and dependent children.

Application and Selection Process for 2024-2025

Students who fulfill the selection criteria can apply for the scholarship by submitting the primarily application form to iEARN office, After the initial application evaluation, the short listed candidates will be invited to take up the writing an essay task , after evaluating the essays students whose essays meet the level of English language requirements will be invited to take the ELTIS English proficiency test which measures nonnative speakers’ listening and reading comprehension abilities.

Students who pass the test will be asked to submit a 24 page application and attend an individual and group interview.

After submitting the full YES application, applications are reviewed and evaluated. After a final review and evaluation of the applications and applicants, the students selected as YES finalist will be notified by the YES Program coordinator. The students selected will be enrolled in a compulsory ‘Pre Departure Orientation’ program during summer vacations prior to traveling to USA.

If you are interested in participating in the YES program please complete the consent form and fill out the online pre-application form by 31 October 2023 .

Link to consent form: CONSENT FORM

Link to Pre-application form : PRE_APPLICATION FORM



For further information, please contact the YES program staff:

Mobile Phone: 052-3590932 (Monday-Friday 16:00 -20:00)

E-mail: yes.iearn1@gmail.com

We look forward to your participation in the Youth Exchange and Study Program!

