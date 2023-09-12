PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2023 Robin to DoTr: Bigger Budget for Coast Guard Needed to Lessen 'Dependence' on Foreigners The Philippine Coast Guard must be given a bigger budget in 2024 so the Philippines will not be forced to "depend" on foreigners to help defend its territory. Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed this Tuesday at the hearing of the Senate Finance Committee on the budget of the Department of Transportation for next year. "Sa ngayon, masyado tayong umaasa sa tulong ng Amerikano. Para mabigyan ng pansin ito, ayaw natin ang dating e tayo lumalakas lang ang loob dahil nariyan ang Kano. Sana mabigyan natin ng pansin madagdagan ng budget ang Coast Guard, para sila talaga ang bida. Sa usapin pag pinagusapan ang PH dapat ang bida Pilipino, hindi Amerikano (As of now, we depend too much on the Americans. We cannot afford to put up a brave front only because the Americans are behind us. The Coast Guard must be given a bigger budget so they can do their job. When it comes to defending the Philippines, Filipinos should take the lead role, not Americans)," said Padilla. Padilla voiced concerns about the deployment of a US Navy aircraft to monitor the recent resupply mission of the Philippines to its troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre near Ayungin Shoal. He said the situation may escalate if China decides to deploy its own aircraft. "Papaano kung nagpalipad ang dayuhan ng eroplano nila, ano ang reaction natin? Ano magiging reaction natin kung sila nagpalipad, nagpaliparan, tayo maiipit sa gitna (What if foreign countries deploy their own aircraft? We will be caught in the middle)," he said at a separate hearing of the Senate defense committee. At the DoTr budget hearing, Padilla asked Coast Guard commandant Admiral Artemio Abu if they are satisfied with a P24-billion budget for 2024, which he said is "parang napakaliit (quite small)" considering that "lagi kayo sa sentro ng balita ngayon (you are in the news lately)." "The budget of the PCG is really not enough for us to do what is expected of us," Abu replied. "Archipelago tayo. Kahit tingnan mo ang ating mapa, nasa paligid natin ay karagatan. Kung meron dapat malaki ang budget, ang PCG, sa salita pa lang, Coast Guard. Sa mundo isa tayo sa may pinakamalaking coast. So siguro dapat po natin tingnan ito. Malaking bagay po kung madadagdagan ang budget ang Coast Guard. Tutal naman ang sabi po dito tumaas ang budget ng DoTr ng halos 100% so siguro naman tataas budget ng Coast Guard (We are an archipelago, we are surrounded by water. So the PCG deserves a bigger budget. We have one of the longest coastlines in the world. Besides, the DoTr has sought a 100% increase in its budget compared to last year, so shouldn't the Coast Guard also have a budget hike)?" Padilla told DoTr Secretary Jaime Bautista. Bautista said they would "welcome" a budget hike for the Coast Guard to acquire more floating at air assets. He added the PCG needs more floating vessels. He said the PCG's original budget request for 2024 is P70 billion. For her part, Sen. Grace Poe said the PCG has a P24-billion allocation for 2024. "Of course they will always have room for an increase," she said. "Parang kulang na kulang ang P24 bilyon (P24 billion is quite measly)," said Padilla. Robin sa DoTr: Bigyan ng Mas Malaking Budget ang Coast Guard Para Hindi Tayo 'Umasa' sa Dayuhan Kailangang bigyan ng mas malaking budget ang Philippine Coast Guard sa 2024, para hindi tayo palaging umasa sa tulong ng dayuhan sa pagtanggol sa teritoryo natin. Iginiit ito nitong Martes ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa pagdinig ng Senate Finance Committee sa budget ng Department of Transportation para sa darating na taon. "Sa ngayon, masyado tayong umaasa sa tulong ng Amerikano. Para mabigyan ng pansin ito, ayaw natin ang dating e tayo lumalakas lang ang loob dahil nariyan ang Kano. Sana mabigyan natin ng pansin madagdagan ng budget ang Coast Guard, para sila talaga ang bida. Sa usapin pag pinagusapan ang PH dapat ang bida Pilipino, hindi Amerikano," ani Padilla. Nagpahayag ng pag-aalala si Padilla tungkol sa pag-deploy ng eroplano ng US Navy para i-monitor ang resupply mission ng Pilipinas sa sundalo nito sa BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal kamakailan. Aniya, maaaring mag-escalate ang sitwasyon sa West Philippine Sea lalo na kung mag-deploy rin ng eroplano ang Tsina. "Papaano kung nagpalipad ang dayuhan ng eroplano nila, ano ang reaction natin? Ano magiging reaction natin kung sila nagpalipad, nagpaliparan, tayo maiipit sa gitna," aniya sa hiwalay na pagdinig ng Senate defense committee. Sa pagdinig sa budget ng DoTr kung saan sumasailalim ang Coast Guard, tinanong ni Padilla si Coast Guard commandant Admiral Artemio Abu kung masaya sila sa P24 bilyon na budget para sa 2024, dahil "parang napakaliit ng budget" samantalang "lagi kayo sa sentro ng balita ngayon." "The budget of the PCG is really not enough for us to do what is expected of us," tugon ni Abu. "Archipelago tayo. Kahit tingnan mo ang ating mapa, nasa paligid natin ay karagatan. Kung meron dapat malaki ang budget, ang PCG, sa salita pa lang, Coast Guard. Sa mundo isa tayo sa may pinakamalaking coast. So siguro dapat po natin tingnan ito. Malaking bagay po kung madadagdagan ang budget ang Coast Guard. Tutal naman ang sabi po dito tumaas ang budget ng DoTr ng halos 100% so siguro naman tataas budget ng Coast Guard?" ani Padilla kay DoTr Secretary Jaime Bautista. Tugon naman ni Bautista na "welcome" ang pagtaas ng budget ng Coast Guard dahil kailangan nito ng budget para sa floating at air assets. Kailangan din ng PCG ng mas maraming floating vessels, aniya. Dagdag ni Bautista, ang original request ng PCG ay P70 bilyon. Ayon naman kay Sen. Grace Poe, may P24 bilyon na alokasyon ang PCG sa 2024 budget. "Of course they will always have room for an increase," dagdag niya. "Parang kulang na kulang ang P24 bilyon," ani Padilla. ***** Video: https://youtu.be/q7qAPDg5Yo8