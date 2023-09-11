US President wraps up State visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, September 11 - HÀ NỘI — US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. on September 11 concluded his two-day State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Before heading to the airport, Biden laid flowers at the monument to late US Senator John McCain next to Trúc Bạch Lake in Hà Nội. The location of the monument is where McCain's aircraft was shot down in 1967 while he was serving in the US Navy. McCain had visited this memorial site multiple times from 1985 to 2017. He passed away on August 25, 2018.

At a meeting with the press alongside Vietnamese Party chief Trọng to announce the results of their talks on the evening of September 10, Biden emphasised that everything achieved in recent years was not accidental or inevitable but required strong efforts of the two countries’ leaders. He expressed his remembrance of McCain and noted that those who contributed to nurturing the Việt Nam-US relationship saw how much the sides “had to gain by working together to overcome a bitter past.”

After the commemoration ceremony at the monument lasting about 10 minutes, Biden headed to the Nội Bài International Airport, concluding his State visit to Việt Nam.

The visit marked a decade of the countries’ implementation of their comprehensive partnership (2013-2023) and the continuance of visits to Việt Nam by heads of the White House over the past nearly 30 years.

During the trip, Biden joined Trọng in an official welcoming ceremony, talks, and a meeting with the press. He met with President Võ Văn Thưởng and attended a banquet hosted by Thưởng. He had a meeting with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, with both leaders attending a high-level conference between the US and Việt Nam on investment and innovation. The US President also met with Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ.

At these meetings, both sides emphasised the special significance of the visit as an opportunity for the leaders of the countries to exchange views on bilateral relations and international issues for the benefit of their peoples and for contributions to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world. The sides agreed that the Việt Nam-US relations have made significant, deep, substantive, and effective developments since the normalisation and the establishment of the comprehensive partnership.

On the occasion, a Joint Leaders’ Statement on elevating the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership was issued, opening up a new chapter in the relationship. Accordingly, the sides will work together to realise the aspirations of their peoples for a bright and dynamic future, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world. — VNS