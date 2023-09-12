NA Chairman reviews preparations for 9th Global Young Parliamentarians' Conference in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, September 12 - HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ has had a meeting with the organising committee of the 9th Global Young Parliamentarians' Conference to review the preparations for the conference held in Hà Nội later this week.

NA Chairman Huệ listened to representatives of the National Secretariat of the conference and the heads of sub-committees under the organising committee reporting on the progress of the preparations and some issues that need the opinions of the leadership of the NA

The Chairman of the National Assembly requested the heads of sub-committees and units to closely observe the progress of the implementation of each specific and detailed task in the preparation and take responsibility for the assigned work.

At the same time, attention should be paid to pre, during, and post-conference information dissemination, and the organising needs to ensure the provision of accurate and timely information to the press agencies.

The National Secretariat of the conference needs to promptly review the list of official delegates participating in the activities of the conference, make plans to assign official delegates to attend the thematic discussions of the conference, and prepare plans and frameworks for bilateral contacts on the sidelines.

On behalf of the organising committee, NA Vice Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has emphasised that there are only three more days until the conference, all sub-committees need to ensure that the preparations for the conference are implemented on time and meet the set requirements.

The National Secretariat of the conference needs to closely coordinate with the IPU Secretariat and relevant parties to complete the draft Hà Nội Declaration, and coordinate with the Reception - Logistics - Security - Health Subcommittee of the conference to thoroughly prepare the plan for receiving delegates.

The Information and Communication Subcommittee continues to closely coordinate with the press agencies to closely follow the communication plan, monitor the progress of activities in the programme.

Under the theme of “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”, the conference attracts about 300 delegates with 76 international delegations. — VNS