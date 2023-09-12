Vice State President visits Mozambique

MAPUTO, VIETNAM, September 12 - Việt Nam and Mozambique have agreed to share experiences in capital city building towards innovation and modernity, and in urban management.

The consensus was reached at a meeting between Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and leaders of Mozambique’s Maputo capital city on September 11, as part of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the African nation.

Xuân said Maputo is home to the biggest number of Vietnamese in Mozambique, housing the headquarters of Movitel - a joint venture between Việt Nam's Viettel Group and Mozambique's SPI company, and a prominent project for economic cooperation between the two countries.

President of the Municipal Council of Maputo Eneas Comiche expressed his hope that Maputo and Hà Nội and other localities of Việt Nam would strengthen cooperation in potential areas, contributing to deepening the bilateral relationship.

The two sides concurred to step up delegation exchanges, making the relationship more intensive, extensive, substantive and effective.

Xuân suggested Maputo and Vietnamese localities enhance the exchange of information on cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, tourism, culture, education-training and people-to-people diplomacy.

Following the meeting, Xuân and Comiche attended an inauguration ceremony for the new plaque of Hồ Chí Minh Avenue which was named by Samora Machel, the first President of Mozambique, in 1977.

The naming demonstrated the respect for Việt Nam’s late leader as well as the solidarity, friendship, loyalty and close ties between people of the two countries, Xuân noted.

Comiche highlighted joint efforts by the two sides in the work, saying the inauguration would encourage the two countries’ people, especially young generations, to preserve and promote the good friendship, and foster cooperation in the time ahead.

Later the same day, Xuân visited the headquarters of Movitel, which officially launched its services in Mozambique in May 2012 and became the third mobile network operator in the country with 13 branches in 11 provinces and 157 districts. VNS