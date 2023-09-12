Bovine Mastitis Market: Current Scenario and Future Prospect, LAMEA Region to Grow at the Highest CAGR 2022-2031

Bovine Mastitis Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bovine mastitis is a prevalent and economically significant disease affecting dairy cows worldwide. It is characterized by inflammation of the mammary gland, primarily caused by bacterial infections, and leads to decreased milk production and poor milk quality. The bovine mastitis market has been witnessing notable developments, both in terms of diagnostics and therapeutics, to address this pervasive issue in the dairy industry.

The bovine mastitis market was valued at $0.54 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.01 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

• CAGR: 6.3%

• Current Market Size: USD 0.54 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

In this article, we delve into the current scenario of the bovine mastitis market and its promising future prospects.

𝑪𝒖𝒓𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑺𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐: 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝑩𝒖𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒏

Bovine mastitis poses a substantial challenge for the dairy sector. The prevalence of this disease varies across regions, affecting both small-scale and large-scale dairy operations. Losses incurred due to mastitis include reduced milk yields, increased veterinary expenses, and the cost of discarded milk due to antibiotic treatment. These factors have driven the need for advanced solutions in the bovine mastitis market.

𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒈𝒏𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔

One of the significant developments in the bovine mastitis market is the advancement in diagnostic technologies. Traditional methods, such as California Mastitis Test (CMT) and somatic cell counts, are still widely used. However, newer diagnostic tools, including PCR-based tests and automated cell counters, have gained traction. These technologies allow for quicker and more accurate identification of mastitis-causing pathogens, enabling targeted treatments and reducing the misuse of antibiotics.

𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝑰𝒏𝒏𝒐𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔

The treatment of bovine mastitis has also seen noteworthy advancements. The indiscriminate use of antibiotics has raised concerns about antibiotic resistance and residue contamination in milk. As a result, there is a growing demand for alternative and sustainable treatment options. Innovations like intramammary infusion of probiotics, phage therapy, and herbal remedies are gaining attention in the market.

𝑭𝒖𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒔: 𝑨 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌

The bovine mastitis market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by several factors:

Increased Awareness: Dairy farmers are becoming more aware of the economic impact of mastitis. This heightened awareness is expected to drive investments in prevention, diagnostics, and treatment.

Regulatory Pressure: Stringent regulations regarding antibiotic use in livestock, as well as the demand for antibiotic-free dairy products, will encourage the development and adoption of alternative therapies.

Technological Advancements: Continued advancements in diagnostic tools and therapies are expected to make mastitis management more efficient and cost-effective.

Research and Development: Ongoing research in microbiology, immunology, and genetics will contribute to a better understanding of mastitis and the development of targeted interventions.

Global Market Expansion: As the demand for dairy products grows globally, so does the need for healthy and productive dairy herds. This will drive the bovine mastitis market on a global scale.

Collaborative Efforts: Collaboration between veterinary professionals, researchers, and the dairy industry is likely to lead to holistic strategies for mastitis management.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

• Armenta Ltd.,

• Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh,

• Ecolab Inc.,

• Forte Healthcare Ltd.,

• Huvepharma nv,

• Merck KGaA,

• Mileutis Ltd,

• Neogen Corporation,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,

• Zoetis Inc.

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

On the basis of products, the antibiotics segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Based on the route of administration, the systemic segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Depending on the end user, the on-site treatment segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas LAMEA is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In conclusion, the bovine mastitis market is at an exciting juncture. The current scenario reflects the industry's commitment to addressing this persistent issue through innovative diagnostics and therapeutics. With a promising future on the horizon, the dairy industry can look forward to improved herd health, increased milk production, and a more sustainable approach to mastitis management. As the global dairy market continues to expand, investing in mastitis prevention and management will be crucial for dairy farmers and the industry as a whole.

