S&SE Offers Value Added Service to Offset Abatement Equipment Costs for Process Industry Air Pollution Control

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Process industries are facing a crucial challenge of reducing air pollution to enhance air quality and combat climate change. Federal and State environmental regulators are steadfastly imposing emission limits on hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to improve public health and address climate concerns.

Addressing HAPs and VOC emissions often involves process modifications or incorporating costly add-on equipment to treat emissions before release into the atmosphere. These solutions vary in cost and effectiveness, with operating costs further complicating the equation. Striking a balance between efficient pollution control and manageable operational expenses often leads to the deployment of advanced, albeit costly, technologies.

Recognizing the potential financial strain on companies striving to implement the best available technologies, both Federal and State authorities acknowledge the need for innovative approaches to incentivize environmentally responsible decisions while safeguarding industry growth and job creation.

In response to this industry need, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. presents a groundbreaking solution. Recognizing that the addition of mandated abatement equipment inevitably results in increased utility consumption, Ship & Shore has partnered with utility providers and government agencies to facilitate a comprehensive incentive program designed to mitigate the initial investment costs of clean air equipment.

Ship & Shore Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs) are optimally positioned to qualify for substantial financial returns through incentive programs in comparison to conventional alternatives. Local and federal air quality management districts and governing bodies in the United States officially recognize the unique Ship & Shore RTO design as the Best Available Control Technology (BACT).

One of the main reasons for this initiative was to encourage the growth of manufacturing in the United States under the mandate of reducing overall utility consumption, which is dependent on the oil and gas sector. Ship & Shore has been instrumental in not only manufacturing the most efficient system, but obtaining the highest achievable incentives in the states most aggressive to reduce their carbon footprint and foster utility savings.

Through this pioneering program, a significant portion of these installation costs can be recouped by the client as a one-time incentive payment, at times up to 50% of the abatement system cost. The Ship & Shore RTO ensures clients not only achieve environmental goals but also receive a significant return on their investment, making it a win-win solution for both their bottom line and the environment.

Ship & Shore Environmental's expertise lies in streamlining the application process for these incentives on behalf of its valued clients across the nation. Recognizing that these rebates are incentives rather than mere refunds, Ship & Shore's dedicated team ensures that each application is meticulously prepared to prevent any inadvertent loss of incentives.

"At Ship & Shore Environmental, we are committed to not only providing cutting-edge air pollution capture and control systems but also to offer comprehensive support that extends beyond equipment installation. Our focus is on reducing energy consumption and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver best value abatement system construction projects," says Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO at Ship & Shore Environmental.

As industries navigate the complexities of emission reduction and environmental compliance, Ship & Shore Environmental stands as a reliable partner, offering more than just equipment; they deliver solutions that balance environmental responsibility with business growth.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, India, Thailand, China, and more. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.