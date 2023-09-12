Onyx Coating to unveil its next-generation car care products at the 2023 SEMA Show
Onyx Coating USA Inc., a leading provider of premium ceramic car coating solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in this year's SEMA Show.GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx Coating USA Inc., a leading provider of premium ceramic car coating solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in this year's SEMA Show, taking place from October 31 to November 3, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, located at 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109. As a leading provider of car care products to the professional industry, Onyx Coating is eager to showcase its new product releases and connect with industry professionals from around the USA and beyond.
The SEMA Show is renowned as the premier trade show tailored to help automotive businesses thrive and succeed. This trade-only event provides a platform for automotive specialty suppliers to exhibit alongside automotive giants, unveiling new and innovative products while forging valuable connections with industry buyers.
Onyx Coating, a trusted name in the world of professional car care, is excited to return to the SEMA Show and unveil its extensive range of high-quality car care products including ceramic coatings, paint protection films and detailing products. The company is set to introduce exclusive new product releases that will be available for the first time at the show.
Ahmad Madi, CEO at Onyx Coating USA Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the company's participation in the SEMA Show. He emphasized Onyx Coating's pride in supporting the car care professional community in the USA and its commitment to delivering the highest quality products that meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry.
"We are proud to be part of the SEMA Show once again this year," said Ahmad Madi. "Our participation underscores our dedication to the car care professionals who rely on our products to deliver exceptional results. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders, showcasing our latest innovations, and strengthening our commitment to quality and innovation in the car care sector."
Onyx Coating cordially invites attendees to visit their booth at the 2023 SEMA Show to explore the latest advancements in ceramic car coating technology and discover how Onyx Coating can enhance the performance and appearance of vehicles.
For more information about Onyx Coating and its innovative car care solutions, please visit https://www.onyxcoating.com/
About Onyx Coating
Onyx Coating USA Inc. is a leading provider of ceramic car coating solutions known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence in professional car care. With a comprehensive range of products designed to protect and enhance vehicle surfaces, Onyx Coating is trusted by car enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Onyx Coating Media Team
98 Cuttermill Road | Suite 466 S | Great Neck, NY 11021
Toll-Free USA: 800 774 3928 | Outside USA: +1 800 774 3928
info@onyxcoating.com
M. Madi
ONYX COATING
+1 800-774-3928
info@onyxcoating.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube