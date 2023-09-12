Debunking myths in the energy sector: EU and UNDP announce winners of journalism contest

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Moldova have announced the winners of their contest for journalistic publications debunking myths in the energy sector.

The grand prize went to journalist Eugen Urușciuc, and the special prizes to Liubovi Plămădeala, Mihaela Tabarcea, Virginia Nica, Olga Stăvilă, Vladislav Grati, and Petru Botnaru.

The journalists were awarded at the Sun Dă-i Fest festival, which took place in Chisinau on 10 September.

The contest was organised as part of the programme ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’, to promote correct and accurate information on topics related to electricity, natural gas, fuels, and renewable energy.

