Bottomline positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Insider Risk Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Insider Risk Management vendors.

Bottomline, with its comprehensive technology for Insider Risk Management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Bottomline as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Insider Risk Management, 2023.

Aiyaz Ahmed Shaik, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Bottomline offers insider risk management across diverse infrastructures, encompassing on-premises data centers, SaaS applications, private/public clouds, and hybrid setups. The company's insider risk solution provides real-time user-activity monitoring, profiling, anomaly detection, alerts, and case management. The solution also integrates the recorded screen data into an analytics engine for advanced threat detection. This strategic blend of monitoring, behavior analysis, and analytics underscores Bottomline’s ability to combat insider threats effectively."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study delivers a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Insider Risk Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The report also shares strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Bottomline has been positioned amongst the 2023 technology leaders in the global Insider Risk Management market," adds Aiyaz.

Omri Kletter, Global VP, Fraud & Financial Crime at Bottomline comments, “Elevating insider threat management reflects Bottomline’s cultural commitment to safeguard customers across all financial crime fronts. With inside threats on the rise, we’re committed to helping our customers easily identify, alert, and stop internal threats in real time. It’s an honor to receive this incredible recognition for the third year running as it reflects our dedication and ongoing investment in creating insider threat solutions that protect our customers and their payments.”

Additional Resources:

About Bottomline

Bottomline makes business payments simple, smart and secure for businesses and financial institutions, of all sizes, all over the world. More than 10,000 corporate customers, 1,400 commercial and business banks, including 15 of the top 25 global banks, rely on our industry-recognized payment and software platforms to accelerate digital transformation in a complex world of business payments and financial management. Bottomline solutions touch customers and payments in 92 countries across six continents. Our teams serve the world from primary locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, India, Australia and Singapore. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, a highly respected software-centric private equity firm with $122 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline is a registered trademark of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Bottomline

John Stevens or Jacqueline Powell

pr@bottomline.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com