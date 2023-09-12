Road Safety Market Size Expands as Safety Becomes Paramount | Forecast to Exceed USD 14.8 Billion by 2031

Road Safety Market Value

Increasing road accidents, government regulations, technological advancements, and a growing awareness of safety drive the growth of Road Safety market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global Road Safety Market was $4,658.4 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to $14,787.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.

After these sectors recognized it as a significant and valuable public good and developed policies and programs to support and maintain it, the road safety industry was the result of deliberate and methodical efforts on the part of many sectors of society, including both government and non-government organizations.

The rising death toll on roads in low- and middle-income nations, particularly in emerging economies, has played a significant role in the increase in traffic fatalities worldwide. The probability of experiencing a road traffic injury is influenced by a number of societal factors in many middle-income nations, including drinking and driving, excessive speed, traffic flow, and urban and infrastructure development. The rate of progress has been gradual even though the nations of the Region have been adopting and putting into practice several initiatives to lower traffic injuries. Therefore, these several factors have led to growing road safety industry.

The adoption of ADAS technologies is on the rise. These systems, including lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and automated emergency braking, enhance driver safety by providing real-time assistance and reducing the risk of accidents. As the automotive industry continues to invest in autonomous driving, ADAS plays a crucial role in road safety.

The integration of connected vehicle technology and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication is becoming more prevalent. This enables vehicles to communicate with each other and with roadside infrastructure, providing real-time information about road conditions, traffic, and potential hazards. V2X technology enhances situational awareness for drivers and can prevent accidents.

Road safety efforts are increasingly focusing on protecting vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. Innovations like dedicated bike lanes, pedestrian detection systems, and improved crosswalks aim to reduce accidents involving these groups. Governments and municipalities are investing in infrastructure and education programs to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the road safety market. Rise in demand for enforcement solution across various sectors has significantly propelled the demand for road safety market during the pandemic. However, the emergence of third wave of COVID-19 across U.S. and UK is anticipated to affect the growth of road safety market in 2022. Moreover, the incident detection and response globally started to deploy road safety solution, and thus is expected to drive the growth of the road safety market analysis post pandemic.

The key players profiled in the report include Cubic Corporation, Dahua Technology, Flir Systems, Inc., IDEMIA, Jenoptik, Kapsch TraficCom, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens AG and VITRONIC. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the road safety market.

