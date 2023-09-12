EUAM trains Ukrainian law enforcers on how to deal with cryptocurrency crimes

The European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine last week held a workshop on Cryptocurrency Crime and Financial Investigations for 24 experts from various Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

These include the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The workshop aimed at enhancing the capacities of these experts in key areas: financial investigations, cybercrime, open-source intelligence (OSINT), and international cooperation.

“Effective fight against organised crime is not possible without the financial investigation followed by the deprivation, seizure and confiscation of criminal assets. Our Mission is working very closely with the EU Member States and Ukrainian institutions to provide expert advice and share best practices in this area,” said Maura O’Sullivan, the EUAM’s Deputy Head in her welcome address to the workshop participants.

The workshop was supported by experts from Europol, Moody’s Analytics, and Ukrainian Modern Digital Science.

Find out more

Press release