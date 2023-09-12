Biological Safety Testing Market Revenues to Reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2024 | By Transparency Market Research Inc. Study
Biological safety testing market is driven by increasing number and instances of cancer patients across the worldWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biological Safety Testing Market size was valued at US$ 1.31 billion in 2015 and is forecast to exceed US$ 3.08 billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 10% through 2024. The market growth is driven by increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as diabetes, and mounting demand for improving drug development and their following commercialization process.
Biologics are products manufactured from living organisms, therefore their safety and specialized evaluation is of the highest importance. The testing is performed to assure a safe quality and non-contamination of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals. Biological safety testing has become an essential step for new products launching.
𝐎𝐛𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18578
Pharmaceutical companies are taking several ensure the safety of targeted and specific therapies, circumvent probable shortcomings and evaluate their outcomes. Surging demand for high manufacturing effectiveness is prompting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to include biological safety testing tools. These tools and kits offer highly accurate assessment and result for several target diseases. Increasing influence of regulatory bodies to implement safety guidelines for the biopharma companies coupled with increasing consumer awareness will reinforce biological safety testing market trends through 2028.
Biological safety testing refers to the procedure carried out to identify and critically evaluate any toxicity to ensure non-contamination of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines before a clinical investigation. Several companies provide comprehensive biological safety testing packages that are compliant with global stringent safety standards.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Lonza Group
SGS SA
Toxikon, Inc.
Paragon Bioservices, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Merck KGaA
Avance Biosciences
WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc.
NuAire
Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB
𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=18578
Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the urgent requirement for potential treatment. This has resulted in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop novel treatments and vaccines against COVID-19. Besides this, with the growing number of novel drugs and biological products at clinical trials, there has been an escalating demand for biological safety testing. As a result, pharmaceutical manufacturers are emphasizing on producing safe products and achieving sterility assurance, which, in turn, is driving the market.
Moreover, several players are also entering into strategic partnerships with leading research organizations to produce technologically advanced testing methods that are anticipated to propel the market further.
What the report offers
• Market Definition for the Biological Safety Testing along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.
• Market analysis Biological Safety Testing Market, with region specific assessments.
• Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on a global and regional scale.
• Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.
Identification and analysis of the Macro and Micro factors that affect the
• Biological Safety Testing Market on both global and regional scale.
A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.
𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=18578
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
• Instruments
• Biological Safety Cabinet (class I, class II, class III)
• Autoclaves
• Laboratory Centrifuges
• Others
• Reagent & Kits
By Test Type
• Endotoxin Tests
• Sterility Tests
• Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests
• Bioburden Tests
• Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests
• Adventitious Agent Detection Tests
• Other Tests (Toxicity tests, Stability tests, etc.)
By Application
• Vaccines & Therapeutics
• Blood & Blood Products
• Tissue & Tissue Products
• Stem Cell Products
• Gene Therapy
• Cellular Therapy
𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 –
Single-use Flexible Endoscope Market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 23.9% between 2022 and 2031 and reach more than US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031.
Orthopedic Implants Market The worth of the global market in 2021 was estimated at US$ 34.5 Bn by 2031
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
8665523453 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube