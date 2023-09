Biological Safety Testing Market Revenues to Reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2024 | By Transparency Market Research Inc. Study

Biological Safety Testing Market

Biological safety testing market is driven by increasing number and instances of cancer patients across the world

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Biological Safety Testing Market size was valued at US$ 1.31 billion in 2015 and is forecast to exceed US$ 3.08 billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 10% through 2024. The market growth is driven by increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as diabetes, and mounting demand for improving drug development and their following commercialization process.Biologics are products manufactured from living organisms, therefore their safety and specialized evaluation is of the highest importance. The testing is performed to assure a safe quality and non-contamination of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals. Biological safety testing has become an essential step for new products launching. Increasing influence of regulatory bodies to implement safety guidelines for the biopharma companies coupled with increasing consumer awareness will reinforce biological safety testing market trends through 2028.Biological safety testing refers to the procedure carried out to identify and critically evaluate any toxicity to ensure non-contamination of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines before a clinical investigation. Several companies provide comprehensive biological safety testing packages that are compliant with global stringent safety standards.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐'๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ. ๐"๐ก๐ž๐ฒ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ:๏ƒ˜ Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.๏ƒ˜ Lonza Group๏ƒ˜ SGS SA๏ƒ˜ Toxikon, Inc.๏ƒ˜ Paragon Bioservices, Inc.๏ƒ˜ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.๏ƒ˜ Merck KGaA๏ƒ˜ Avance Biosciences๏ƒ˜ WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc.๏ƒ˜ NuAire๏ƒ˜ Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB This has resulted in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop novel treatments and vaccines against COVID-19. Besides this, with the growing number of novel drugs and biological products at clinical trials, there has been an escalating demand for biological safety testing. This has resulted in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop novel treatments and vaccines against COVID-19. Besides this, with the growing number of novel drugs and biological products at clinical trials, there has been an escalating demand for biological safety testing. As a result, pharmaceutical manufacturers are emphasizing on producing safe products and achieving sterility assurance, which, in turn, is driving the market.Moreover, several players are also entering into strategic partnerships with leading research organizations to produce technologically advanced testing methods that are anticipated to propel the market further.What the report offersโ€ข Market Definition for the Biological Safety Testing along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.โ€ข Market analysis Biological Safety Testing Market, with region specific assessments.โ€ข Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on a global and regional scale.โ€ข Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.Identification and analysis of the Macro and Micro factors that affect theโ€ข Biological Safety Testing Market on both global and regional scale.A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.Market SegmentationBy Product Typeโ€ข Instrumentsโ€ข Biological Safety Cabinet (class I, class II, class III)โ€ข Autoclavesโ€ข Laboratory Centrifugesโ€ข Othersโ€ข Reagent & KitsBy Test Typeโ€ข Endotoxin Testsโ€ข Sterility Testsโ€ข Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Testsโ€ข Bioburden Testsโ€ข Residual Host Contaminant Detection Testsโ€ข Adventitious Agent Detection Testsโ€ข Other Tests (Toxicity tests, Stability tests, etc.)By Applicationโ€ข Vaccines & Therapeuticsโ€ข Blood & Blood Productsโ€ข Tissue & Tissue Productsโ€ข Stem Cell Productsโ€ข Gene Therapyโ€ข Cellular Therapy๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐"๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก โ€" Single-use Flexible Endoscope Market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 23.9% between 2022 and 2031 and reach more than US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031. 