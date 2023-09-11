The World Heritage Committee begins its extended 45th session

The extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee opens this Monday in Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). Fifty sites will be examined for inscription on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

On Monday 11 September at 1.30pm (local time UTC+3), UNESCO and the Saudi authorities will hold a press conference to present the work ahead of the Committee. Registration is compulsory via this link (interpretation only available in English).

The broadcast and replays can be found on this page. To use the images, please attribute them to © UNESCO.

A WhatsApp group will be used during the Committee session to keep journalists up to date with live updates. Click here to request access.

All the latest information on the Committee will be available here.

Provisional schedule of the Committee's work

Monday 11 September: Start of the Committee's work

Evaluation of nominations (50 dossiers, Item 8B of the documents). Sunday 24 September: Decision on the venue and dates of the next Committee session

Decision on the venue and dates of the next Committee session Monday 25 September: Official closing of the Committee

The Committee will meet each day from 10am to 1pm, then from 3pm to 6pm (local time UTC+3).

Session documents are available on this page.

Press contacts

In Riyadh: Thomas Mallard, t.mallard@unesco.org +33 7 77 38 73 88

In Paris: Lucía Iglesias Kuntz: l.iglesias@unesco.org +33 1 45 68 17 02

