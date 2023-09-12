Logic Semiconductor Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022–2031 - Market Size and Trends Analysis
The Global Market Overview of "Logic Semiconductor Market" offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. The Logic Semiconductor market is expected to grow annually by 10.4 % (CAGR 2022 - 2031).

Rise in demand for consumer electronics devices and increase in use of broadband devices
Semiconductors are important components of electronic devices, as they are used in a wide range of devices from smartphones, watches, and televisions, to refrigerators, digital cameras, etc. Presently, semiconductor technology allows for packaging of more logic devices in less space without impacting silicon area. Logic semiconductors are building blocks of electronic systems that allow to control the functions of electronic equipment. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT are likely to provide robust growth opportunities for the logic semiconductor market.
Field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) are widely used in various industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, and IT and telecom, as FPGAs provide high logic density and results in improved performance of electronic devices. This has fueled the demand for the FPGA and logic semiconductors.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics Devices
Growing population, increase in urbanization, and rise in household disposable income have increased the demand for consumer electronics devices. Rise in demand for consumer electronics devices, such as TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, smartphones, dish washers, is fueling the consumption of components such as Flip flop ICs, counter ICs, encoder and decoder ICs.
Increase in Usage of Broadband Devices
Currently, the demand for high bandwidth is increasing at a rapid pace to achieve the speed of electronic devices, as numerous people rely on broadband for the transfer of voice, video, and data to long distances at high speeds. According to Department of Telecommunications of India, in 2018, the broadband subscriber base in India stood at 563.4 million and it reached 800.9 million by the end of 2022. Consequently, increase in number of subscribers for broadband devices boosts the logic semiconductor market.
High Demand for Programmable Logic Devices
In terms of type, the global market has been segregated into fixed logic devices and programmable logic devices. Programmable logic devices segment held 54.2% of the global business in 2021. It is likely to maintain the status quo and expand at a growth rate of 10.7% during the forecast period. The programmable logic devices segment dominated the global market due to their increasing usage in various applications such as computers, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and industrial control systems.
Prominent Market Players of Logic Semiconductor Market:
The global logic semiconductor business is fragmented as large number of players are catering the global demand. Expansion of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions are major strategies adopted by leading manufacturers operating in the global market. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Broadcom, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Microchip Technology Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM CO., LTD, STMicroelectronics, Teledyne Defense Electronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Inc. are among the prominent manufacturers operating in the global logic semiconductor industry.
Logic Semiconductor Market Research Methodologies and Approaches
The report on the Logic Semiconductor market is prepared by employing well-validated research methodologies and approaches. The study authors have applied industry-validated tools for collection of data, including interviews, observations, surveys, questionnaire, and secondary research. The adoption of robust approaches for quantitative research measures makes the study offer holistic perspectives and unique.
The Logic Semiconductor market is segmented as below:
Analysis by Product Type
• Logic gates
• Flip Flop ICs
• Multiplexers / Demultiplexers ICs
• Encoder and Decoder ICs
• Counter ICs
• Others (Inverter ICs, Logic comparators, Buffers, etc.)
Analysis by Type
• Fixed Logic Devices
• Programmable Logic Devices
• Simple Programmable Logic Device (SPLD)
• Complex Programmable Logic Device (CPLD)
• Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
Analysis by Industry Vertical
• Aerospace and Defense
• Consumer Electronic
• Automotive and Transportation
• IT and Telecommunication
• Industrial
• Others (Healthcare, Energy and Utility, etc.)
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• What are some of the recent marketing warfare strategies that have impacted the development of the Logic Semiconductor market?
• How are some of the large-sized players allocating funds to strategic business units to stay ahead of rivals and peers?
• What are some of the expansion strategies by new entrants and top players?
• How do new entrants intend to use business strategies for generating customer value?
• What are some of the consumer-oriented strategies by pioneers and innovators?
• How do established players intend to enter into new markets and grow their market shares during the forecast period of 2022 – 2031?
