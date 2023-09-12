Sports Luggage Market to Attain US$ 3.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6% by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Ever-rising Trend of Adventurous Sports and Outdoor Activities Generating Greater Need for Sports Luggage

Rockville, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Sports Luggage Market has reached a size of US$ 2.12 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

Increasing popularity of sports & outdoor activities is boosting the adoption of sports luggage. Sports enthusiasts, athletes, and recreational travelers are demanding specialized luggage solutions that can cater to their unique needs. Sports luggage is designed to accommodate sports equipment, gear, and clothing, providing convenience and protection during travel.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8873

Key Segments of Sports Luggage Industry Research Report

By Sport By Distribution Channel By Region Golf

Ball Sports

Racket Sports

Hockey

Cricket Online

Offline North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



Producers of sports luggage are focusing on producing lightweight and durable bags to ensure ease of travel while safeguarding equipment. Innovative designs, ergonomic features, and customizable compartments are becoming prevalent to enhance user experience.

With growing environmental awareness, there is a shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly materials in sports luggage manufacturing. Top sports luggage brands are incorporating recycled materials and adopting eco-conscious production practices to attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Rising trend of fitness and recreational activities such as trekking, swimming, etc., are boosting sales of sports bags. Consumers are also seeking sports luggage that reflects their style and preferences.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sports luggage market is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2033.

Demand for sports luggage in the United States is driven by a combination of fitness trends, recreational travel, and the popularity of sports leagues.

Sustainable and premium sports luggage offerings are gaining traction in Germany.

Sales of sports luggage in China are estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9.5% over the next 10 years.



“Integration of technology in sports bags, such as built-in GPS tracking, USB charging ports, and digital locks, is driving the sales of sports luggage,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2031) US$ 3.8 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2031) 6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

Adidas, ASICS America, Babolat, Bauer Hockey, Dunlop Sport, Grays of Cambridge, Head N.V, Kookaburra Sport, Nike, Prince Global Sports, PUMA, Slazenger, STX, Tecnifibre, Under Armour, VF Corporation, Wilson Sporting Goods, Yonex

Competitive Landscape

Leading sports luggage brands are actively directing their investments towards research and development endeavors aimed at producing cutting-edge sports luggage products. These innovations encompass the incorporation of lightweight, robust, and sustainable materials, as well as the integration of intelligent features such as GPS tracking, built-in charging capabilities, and modular compartments tailored to the specific requirements of athletes and travelers.

Nike, a renowned name in the realm of athletic gear, extends its expertise to sports luggage as well. The brand offers a diverse array of backpacks, duffel bags, and gym duffel bags that boast high-performance materials, ergonomic designs, and sleek aesthetics, aligning with its reputation for excellence in athletic equipment.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8873

Winning Strategy

Expanding online sales channels, including dedicated e-Commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer models are enabling key companies to bypass intermediaries, reduce distribution costs, and establish a direct relationship with consumers. This approach is leading to high-profit margins and more control over pricing and branding.

Under Armour, a leading company in the sports luggage market, offers a range of sturdy and functional sports bags, including backpacks, duffel bags, and backpack-duffel hybrids. Most of its products are crafted from water-resistant materials and feature well-planned compartments.



Rising Demand for Durable Sports Luggage Driven by Growing Outdoor Activities in the United States

The sports luggage market in the United States is witnessing robust growth, driven by an increasing emphasis on multifunctionality and durability among consumers. Today's sports enthusiasts are not only looking for luggage that efficiently carries their gear but also demands products that can endure the demanding conditions of various sports environments.

The escalating popularity of outdoor activities is a key driver behind the rising demand for durable sports bags in the United States. Leading sports luggage brands are proactively responding to this surge by incorporating advanced materials and innovative designs into their offerings to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

According to data from the Outdoor Industry Foundation, the participation rate in outdoor recreation surged by 2.3% in 2022, reaching a record-breaking 168.1 million people. This figure represents a staggering 55% of the U.S. population aged six and older, highlighting the growing interest in outdoor pursuits across the nation.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sports luggage market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on sport (golf, ball sports, racket sports, hockey, cricket) and distribution channel (online, offline), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Sports Compression Market : The sports compression clothing market valuation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% and reach US$ 7.2 Bn by 2032 end. As of 2022, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.5 Bn.

Sports Sun Care Market : The global sports sun care market is estimated to reach US$ 3.9 billion by 2033, up from its current value of US$ 2.37 billion in 2023, increasing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Sports Robotic Kit Market : The global sports robotic kit market will reach a valuation of US$ 397.9 million in 2023 and expected to progress at a CAGR of 13.6% to reach US$ 1,424.2 million by the end of 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.