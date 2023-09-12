NATIONAL VISION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating National Vision Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against National Vision on January 27, 2023 with a Class Period from May 13, 2021 to May 9, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of National Vision have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. National Vision faced considerable wage and hiring pressure due to competition and other factors including the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company launched a multi-million-dollar retention plan to avoid mass resignations in 2021. This retention plan was likely to negatively impact the Company’s financial performance in the fourth quarter to a greater extent than it informed investors. Despite the retention plan, the Company faced a startling shortage of optometrists in 2022. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about National Vision, investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of National Vision, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

