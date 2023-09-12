MEDIA RELEASE : Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services (SPPCS) received more assistance from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) – (12th September 2023)

Apia – Samoa Police, Prisons, and Corrections Services received more motorcycles, equipment, and first aid kits valued at over $400,000 tala from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) through the Samoa Australia Police Partnership (SAPP).

As SPPCS prepares for CHOGM 2024, this assistance demonstrates their commitment to ensuring a successful and safe event. In addition to providing the SPPCS with more security planning capabilities for CHOGM 2024, the equipment will become the centerpiece of the Police Traffic Unit and will play a vital role in traffic operations.

Additionally, they will assist in traffic operations and escort dignitaries during the event, serving as the flagship of the Samoa Police Traffic Unit.

Australian High Commission, Her Excellency Emily Luck, emphasized the Australian government’s support in helping Samoa build its preparations and plans for the CHOGM 2024 event.

“The event focused on some of our support leading up to next year’s CHOGM”, says Emily Luck.

Furthermore, Her Excellency explained how all parties contributed to the planning of this event.

“With the Commissioner, we have developed a training schedule that includes Close Personal Protection (CPP), First Aid, and Bomb Search training- a train the trainer module, so that the Samoa Police can train others.”

This support from the Australian government and the AFP demonstrates collaborative efforts to ensure the safety and success of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa in 2024.

A support that was well received and welcomed by SPPCS Minister Faualo Harry Schuster.

“”I sincerely appreciate the generous support from the Australian government and the Australian Federal Police through the Samoa Australia Police Partnership (SAPP) that works in conjunction with our Police for kindly donating the nine bikes to be used for our security role as police but importantly for the CHOGM, in escorting our guests upon arrival,” said Faualo.

Assistance consists of:

· 9 x New Police Motorcycles;

· 18 x Motorcycle Helmets;

· 50 x Motorcycle gloves;

· 100 x portable First Aid Kits; and

. 20 x First Aid Kits for Police premises

The AFP is assisting to build the ability of the Samoa Police by providing ongoing support in these ways, ensuring that they are well-prepared to host CHOGM and successfully address any security concerns that may arise during the event. This collaboration shows Australia and Samoa’s combined efforts to secure the safety and success of the CHOGM and other policing projects.

