Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market is expected to hit $12.92 billion by 2027 |CAGR of 7.2% | from 2020-2027

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market

Automated storage & retrieval systems are inventory management systems commonly used in manufacturing centers, distribution facilities, and warehouses.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for ASRS in Aviation industry, rise in need to reduce costs and achieve optimum utilization of space, and increase in implementation of ASRS in distribution supply chain & inventory management fuel the growth of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market. On the other hand, huge initial investment and dearth off skilled labor & technical expertise impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in automation in e-commerce across the globe and growth of the aviation industry in Asia-pacific region are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

According to the report, the global automated storage and retrieval systems industry was estimated at $7.35 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.92 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

☛ Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6647

Impact of COVID-19 on Market:

1. With the outbreak of COVID-19, a lot of precautionary measures have been taken by the government bodies to prevent further spread of the virus. And, with lockdown coming into the scenario, there have been huge disruptions in the automated storage and retrieval systems.

2.In a nutshell, the overall inventory management system in industries like automotive, food & beverages, chemicals, e-commerce, semiconductors & electronics, and healthcare has been affected with huge economic implications to linger for months to come.

Based on function, the storage segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The fact that automated storage systems provides solid inventory storage to maximize the floor space fuels the growth of the segment. The knitting segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the study period. Rise in competition between the manufacturers and marketers have propelled the adoption of industrial transformation in the knitting industry.

☛ For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6647

Based on industry vertical, the automotive segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The automotive sector has become extremely competitive and the players are making efforts to cut down unnecessary costs. This factor propels the growth of the segment. At the same time, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 11.7% till 2027. Healthcare industry is leveraging ASRS technologies to help their inventory be more efficient and reduce labor errors which, in turn, drives the segment growth.

Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, held the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market. This is due to growth in the e-commerce industry and modernization of infrastructure & manufacturing facilities in this province. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period. Increase in adoption of automated systems in the industrial sectors and improved & safe working conditions in the areas of robotic systems, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles foster the demand for ASRS in the region.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-market/purchase-options

Increase in volume and quality of content will eventually increase the requirement of content storage solutions. This necessity is recognized to gratify storing solutions ability to manage the content that is stowed and intended to be distributed to customers through diverse platforms such as mobile applications. Therefore, rise in essential for content storage systems is estimated to create new opportunities for the growth of the broadcast infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

➢ Beumer Group

➢ Bastian Solutions Inc.

➢ Daifuku Co. Ltd.

➢ TGW Logistics Group

➢ Dematic

➢ Honeywell Intelligrated

➢ Kardex Group

➢ KNAPP AG

➢ Murata Machinery Ltd.

➢ SSI Schaefer Group

☛ Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6647

Similar Reports:

1. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Market

2. Cloud Storage Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter