Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Set to Soar to $40 Billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.
Rising awareness and innovative technologies driving household vacuum cleaner market growthWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by a growing awareness of the importance of household cleaning appliances. In 2021, the market was valued at a substantial US$ 19.4 billion and is projected to continue its expansion at a robust CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, reaching a staggering US$ 40 billion by the end of this period. This blog explores the dynamics and trends shaping the household vacuum cleaner market, as well as the key players driving innovation and competition.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭
The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on consumer behavior, with a surge in demand for advanced household cleaning appliances. People began paying more attention to cleanliness and hygiene at home, resulting in increased sales of vacuum cleaners. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years as people prioritize a clean and safe living environment.
𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
One of the most exciting developments in the household vacuum cleaner market is the rise of robotic vacuum cleaners. These smart devices, equipped with cordless and bagless technology, are changing the way we clean our homes. They can be programmed to clean specific areas at scheduled times, offering convenience to users. However, the growing demand for these machines may lead to a steady increase in their prices in the near future.
𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Robotic vacuum cleaners are not just smart; they're also connected. Many of them come with IoT (Internet of Things) embedded technology, allowing users to control and monitor them remotely via smartphone apps. This connectivity enhances the user experience, making it even more convenient to maintain a clean home.
𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬
To tap into new opportunities, key players in the household vacuum cleaner market are increasingly focusing on emerging economies in Asia Pacific. These regions show immense growth potential as disposable incomes rise, and consumers become more conscious of the benefits of advanced cleaning appliances. Offering robust after-sales services will be crucial in gaining a competitive edge in these markets.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐮𝐦 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
Electrolux AB
Bissell Inc.
Dyson Ltd.
Haier Group
iRobot Corporation
Koninklijke Philips, N.V.
LG Electronics, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Techtronic Industries
Miele & Cie. KG
Riccar (Tacony Corporation)
Rexair LLC (Tacony Corporation)
Sebo Stein & Co. GmbH
SharkNinja Operating LLC
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The household vacuum cleaner market is diverse, with various product types, features, and price ranges to cater to different consumer preferences. Here's a breakdown of the market segmentation:
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
Handheld Vacuum Cleaners
Canister Vacuum Cleaners
Upright Vacuum Cleaners
Stick Vacuum Cleaners
Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐮𝐦 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
With Bag
Bagless
𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲:
Corded
Cordless
𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:
Up to 0.9 L
1 to 1.4 L
1.5 to 1.9 L
2 L & Above
𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:
Low
Medium
High
𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:
Online (E-commerce Websites, Company-owned Website)
Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Independent Retailers)
The household vacuum cleaner market is in a state of continuous evolution, driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. As the demand for clean and hygienic homes continues to rise, the market's growth prospects remain promising. Manufacturers and retailers should keep a keen eye on emerging markets and invest in innovative technologies to stay competitive in this dynamic industry. Whether it's a traditional upright vacuum or a smart, connected robot, the choices available to consumers have never been more diverse.
