Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,569 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to the Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, September 11, 2023, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:05 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property before the victim encountered the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Officers were able to track the victim’s property, and the suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The vehicle was also recovered.

 

On Monday, September 11, 2023, 22-year-old Marco Deputy of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more