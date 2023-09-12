Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to the Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, September 11, 2023, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:05 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property before the victim encountered the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Officers were able to track the victim’s property, and the suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The vehicle was also recovered.

On Monday, September 11, 2023, 22-year-old Marco Deputy of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

