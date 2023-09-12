Enterprise Performance Management Market to Generate $12,562 Million by 2025- Growth Drivers and Future Scenarios

Enterprise Performance Management Market driven by data-driven decision-making, financial planning, real-time analytics, and cost optimization.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for making business strategy transparent to all employees, increased focus on core business & improved scalability, and need to improve business performance drive the growth of the global enterprise performance management market. In addition, surge in adoption of cloud-based EPM and rise in demand for mobility are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the market. However, implementations risks and shifting of workload from on premise to cloud hamper the market growth.

☛ Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4438

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment led the enterprise performance management market in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance in the future. However, the energy & utilities segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its increased need of transparency of strategies among all the employees for improving the productivity.

The global enterprise performance management market was led by the North America in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period.

☛ For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4438

Key Findings of the Enterprise Performance Management Market:

► The services segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

► In 2016, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other industry verticals.

► Finance segment accounted the highest revenue in 2016 among other functions.

► North America generated the highest revenue in 2016.

► Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global enterprise performance management market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-performance-management-market/purchase-options

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading enterprise performance management market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2025. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Key Market Players:

► HOST ANALYTICS INC

► INFOR INC

► SAP SE

► ADAPTIVE INSIGHTS INC

► WORKIVA

► IBM

► ANAPLAN, INC

► ORACLE

► CCH TAGETIK (WOLTERS KLUWER NV)

► BOARD INTERNATIONAL S.A

☛ Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4438

Similar Reports:

1. Enterprise Performance Management System Market

2. Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Software Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.