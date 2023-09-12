Gluten free snacks market worth $1.8 billion by 2031 | Koninklijke Wessanen N.V, Mondelez International Inc

Gluten free snacks market

The market for gluten free candy bars is expanding as people have become more aware of the health advantages of eating low-calorie and gluten free products.

Growing awareness about gluten intolerance along with surging awareness about health consciousness among the global population will boost the growth of the global gluten free snacks market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global Gluten Free Snacks Industry was estimated at $843.6 million in 2021, and is set to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Growing awareness about gluten intolerance along with surging awareness about health consciousness among the global population will boost the growth of the global gluten free snacks market. Furthermore, a surge in the number of celiac patients and gluten-related allergies will create huge demand for gluten free snacks. In addition, the surging popularity of convenience diets among the millennial population will create new growth avenues for the global industry. However, huge product costs and easy availability of substitute food products such as functional foods and food supplements can put brakes on the global industry.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Freedom Foods Group Limited

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Koninklijke Wessanen N.V.

Mondelez International Inc.

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Quinoa Corporation

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Valeo Foods Group Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global gluten free snacks market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

On basis of distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global gluten free snacks market share. Furthermore, the e commerce segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, this same segment is slated to record the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the assessment period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline is subject to surging preference of consumers towards online purchase of gluten free snacks due to its easy access and convenience.

According to distribution channel, the convenience stores segment was the significant contributor to the gluten free snacks market, with $145.2 million in 2021 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The key impacting factor driving this distribution channel segment is easy accessibility. The convenience stores are conveniently placed and remain open for longer hours. This makes convenience stores a popular option for customers who do not want to spend time traveling long distances for gluten free snacks.

According to the Gluten free snacks market opportunities, region wise, Europe garnered the major gluten free snacks market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its market share throughout gluten free snacks market forecast period. In 2021, Europe is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for gluten free goods. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increase in consumer health consciousness, the rise in the number of celiac disease cases, the prevalence of wheat intolerance, the ease with which gluten free products can be found in almost all grocery stores, the rise in demand for gluten free bakery goods, the improvement of distribution channels, and the increase in marketing efforts. In addition, it is anticipated to expand quickly over the course of the forecast period due to the rising popularity of prepared meals and frozen foods free of gluten.

In terms of generation, the millennial segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global gluten free snacks market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to surge in demand for ready-to-eat healthy foods and easy access to healthy snacks and convenience foods among the millennial population. However, the baby boomers segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to growing concerns among the baby boomer population about health and fitness.

