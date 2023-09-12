Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC's "Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2023" offers a comprehensive view of the urea cycle disorders treatment market size, projecting a $1.50 billion by 2027 with a 3.9% CAGR.
Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment market grows with increased disorder prevalence. North America leads in urea cycle disorders treatment market share with key players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie, Novartis, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, and GlaxoSmithKline.
Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Segments
• By Treatment: Amino Acid Supplements, Sodium Phenylbutyrate, Glycerol Phenylbutyrate, Sodium Benzoate, Other Treatments
• By Enzyme Deficiency: Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC), Argininosuccinate Synthetase (AS), Arginase (AG), Argininosuccinate Lyase (AL), Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthase (CPS1)
• By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectables
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
• By Geography: The global urea cycle disorders treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Urea cycle disorder treatment refers to managing rare genetic diseases where the body lacks the enzymes necessary to break down ammonia, causing it to build up and potentially be poisonous. The objective of urea cycle disorder treatment is to reduce blood ammonia levels.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
